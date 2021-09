© Dennis A. Clark



FBI agents swarmed Brian Laundrie's home in Florida on Monday, declaring it a "crime scene" and hauling out his parents one day after a body believed to be his missing girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was found in Wyoming.A Ford Mustang registered to Laundrie's father that his family said Brian drove last week to the wildlife reserve where police have been searching for him, was also hauled away.At one point, a G-man had his gun drawn while another stood next to him with a body shield as they peered into a large, open, outside storage container — as if they were afraid someone was hiding inside it."Get behind the tape. This is now an active crime scene," an agent warned the media outside.Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta, were taken out to their backyard patio to talk with authorities, the witness said — before being put inside a black van on the premises, where they were joined by at least one agent.The parents were escorted back inside the house about an hour later, according to video posted to Twitter. Around six unmarked vehicles turned up carrying the federal agents, who spilled out onto the premises.Federal agents were seen bringing equipment into the home, as well as carrying pink evidence envelopes.More than two hours into the search, agents also unloaded large, flat cardboard boxes from a vehicle and were seen toting brown paper evidence bags, possibly to fill with items from inside the house.Video shows Brian Laundrie parents being taken in for questioning by FBI"No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation."Laundrie, 23, had been declared a person of interest in the disappearance of Petito.Authorities have said her cause of death has yet to be determined, and an autopsy is planned for Tuesday.The FBI said a body "consistent with the description" of Petito was discovered Sunday in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest. A cause of death has not yet been determined.She had been reported missing after losing contact with her family on a road trip with Laundrie to tour the national parks out West.Laundrie returned alone in the couple's van to his family's home on Sept. 1, but declined to talk to authorities about her disappearance.His parents reported him also missing Friday after he headed to the nearby Carlton Reserve with a backpack and never returned.