South Korean opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol was elected president in Wednesday's election, with ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung conceding defeat and congratulating his opponent.With more than 95% of the votes counted and Yoon leading, Lee spoke to reporters at Democratic Party headquarters early on Thursday and conceded he had fallen short.for the country of 52 million.to pick the leader of a nation whose global status is rising even as it has been riven by gender and generational divisions, while facing a confrontational North Korea.The winner must tackle challenges including South Korea's worst wave of COVID-19 infections,Voters also want the new president to root out graft and pursue negotiations to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions.An exit poll jointly conducted by KBS and two other major broadcasters had shown Yoon's slight lead with 48.4%, and another one by cable network JTBC put Lee ahead with 48.4% to Yoon's 47.7%.