© Jon Cherry / Getty Images

"We stand for the resumption of the work on a legally binding Protocol to the Convention for an effective verification mechanism, which the US has been stonewalling since 2001," the ministry said.

and would have hurt US national security and commercial interests.

The proposed measures "would allow subjecting military-biological activities of the US and its allies ... to international control and ensure full verifiable compliance with the BWC by member states," Moscow said.

Beijing claimed the US military controlled "336 biological laboratories in 30 countries around the world."

her country was involved in Ukraine's effort to destroy research materials so that Russia would not seize them.