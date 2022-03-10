© CGTV



The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has reported an explosion of an improvised device near the country's embassy in Italy on Wednesday.of the Belarusian diplomatic service holding unidentified objects in their hands," the press service noted. "After that, they set them on fire and threw to the territory of the embassy."As a result of the explosion, the embassy building has suffered significant damage, the staff of the diplomatic mission has not been injured.