Belarus

FILE PHOTO
In response to a fresh round of sanctions from Washington, Belarus on Wednesday revoked its agreement for the appointment of a new US ambassador to the country.

The country's Foreign Ministry summoned US charge d'affaires, Ruben Arutyunyan, to also recommended the US Embassy in the capital Minsk to reduce its staff to five people by September.

In a statement, the ministry said there was no need for more diplomatic staff given the deterioration in bilateral ties and reduction of economic cooperation.

Minsk also suspended all new US government-sponsored projects, grants, and programs until the "restoration of trust between the two countries."

The ministry said it would continue to monitor the situation and reserves the right to introduce additional measures.