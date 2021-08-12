In response to a fresh round of sanctions from Washington, Belarus on Wednesday revoked its agreement for the appointment of a new US ambassador to the country.The country's Foreign Ministry summoned US charge d'affaires, Ruben Arutyunyan, toIn a statement,Minsk also suspended all new US government-sponsored projects, grants, and programs until the "restoration of trust between the two countries."The ministry said it would continue to monitor the situation and reserves the right to introduce additional measures.