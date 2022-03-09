Why it matters: Large Joro spiders — millions of them — are expected to begin "ballooning" up and down the East Coast as early as May. Researchers have determined that the spiders can tolerate cold weather, but are harmless to humans as their fangs are too small to break human skin.
- The Joro spider is native to Japan but began infiltrating the U.S. in 2013, concentrating in the southeast and specifically Georgia, according to NPR. They fanned out across the state using their webs as tiny, terrifying parachutes to travel with the wind.
- "It looks like the Joro could probably survive throughout most of the Eastern Seaboard here, which is pretty sobering," says Davis.
Other terrifying things to know about the Joro spider:
- They are bright yellow, black, blue, and red and can grow up to 3 inches.
- They likely traveled across the globe on shipping containers, similar to the Bubonic plague.
- Their life cycle begins in early spring, but they get big in June and are often seen in July and August.
- They're named for Jorōgumo, a creature of Japanese folklore that can shapeshift into a woman or spider before killing its prey.
These things sound:
- harmless
- easy to spot
The only "terrifying" thing I can think of, which the article doesn't seem to mention, is that due to the color(s) predators may be discouraged from eating them. This would create additional pressure on native species forced to "share their food" with the intruders.