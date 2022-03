© Courtesy of the University of Georgia



The Joro spider is native to Japan but began infiltrating the U.S. in 2013, concentrating in the southeast and specifically Georgia, according to NPR. They fanned out across the state using their webs as tiny, terrifying parachutes to travel with the wind.

"It looks like the Joro could probably survive throughout most of the Eastern Seaboard here, which is pretty sobering," says Davis.

They are bright yellow, black, blue, and red and can grow up to 3 inches.

They likely traveled across the globe on shipping containers, similar to the Bubonic plague.

Their life cycle begins in early spring, but they get big in June and are often seen in July and August.

They're named for Jorōgumo, a creature of Japanese folklore that can shapeshift into a woman or spider before killing its prey.

