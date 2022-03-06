© Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Contributor



Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is open to a meeting on the safety of Ukrainian nuclear plants, but that it should not be in Chernobyl, the location suggested by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.In a phone call with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Sunday,The shootout and fire at Ukraine's Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant on March 4 sparked worldwide concern and accusations that Russia was risking a nuclear disaster. Kiev and Moscow, however, accused each other of provoking the situation., according to statement from the Kremlin.According to the Elysee, Putin accepted during the almost two-hour call, that the IAEA should take immediate steps to ensure the safety of Ukrainian nuclear plants.- the site of the biggest nuclear disaster in history.The Russian leader said Moscow was ready to talk with Kiev subject to the "unconditional fulfillment of well-known Russian demands." Macron, in turn, underlined the importance of a negotiated solution "fully acceptable to the Ukrainians" and shared his concern over a suspected "imminent attack" on the city of Odessa.An Elsysee spokesperson, speaking to French media after the call, said the Russian president had shown his determination to achieve his goals, either "by negotiation or by war."Putin announced what he called a "special military operation" on February 24, saying it was necessary to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine urgently and to protect both the security of the Donbass republics and Russia's own national security. The West has collectively responded to the attack on Ukraine by imposing severe sanctions on Moscow covering various sectors of the Russian economy.