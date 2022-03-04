India has been the largest importer of Russian arms since 2016 but also has ties with the US.US President Joe Biden will decide whether to apply or waive sanctions on India, one of America's key partners, under the CAATSA law for its purchase of the S-400 missile defence system from Russia, a senior administration official has told lawmakers.CAATSA is a tough US law which authorises the administration to impose sanctions on countries that purchase major defence hardware from Russia in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections.Responding to a question on possible CAATSA sanctions on India, Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counter-terrorism on Wednesday that it was for the President Biden to decide whether to apply or waive sanctions on India."I can assure you that the administration will follow the CAATSA law and fully implement that law and will consult with Congress as we move forward with any of them. What unfortunately I am not able to say is to prejudge the decisions of the President or the (Secretary of State) on the waiver issue or on the sanctions issue, or whether Russia's invasion of Ukraine will bear on that decision," he said.Mr Lu said that the Biden administration is yet to decide on applying sanctions on India under CAATSA.And that we value moving forward that partnership andthat part of what happens with the extreme criticism that Russia has faced isMr Lu said.The senior American diplomat saidMr Lu's remarks came as India faced flak from US lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats for choosing to abstain from a UN vote on Wednesday to rebuke Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The UN General Assembly resolution was similar to the one circulated in the 15-nation Security Council last Friday, on which also India had abstained.The UN Security Council resolution, which received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions, was blocked after permanent member Russia exercised its veto., despite a warning from the then Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.The US has already imposed sanctions on Turkey under the CAATSA for the purchase of a batch of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia.Following the US sanctions on Turkey over the procurement of S-400 missile systems, there were apprehensions that Washington may impose similar punitive measures on India.Russia has been one of India's key major suppliers of arms and ammunition.