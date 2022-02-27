Russian airlines will no longer be able to use EU airspace, according to a German radio broadcaster. Matthias Deis, deputy studio manager for German TV broadcaster ARD Capital Studio, announced the decision on Twitter. Mr Deis said: "EU countries close airspace for Russian airlines. Just confirmed to me from a reliable source."He added: "Reversal of flights over Russian territory in anticipation of Russian response I hear. This means that Russia could also close its airspace."This comes afterSeveral other European countries have made similar announcements, whileEstonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas had urged other European Union countries to issue similar restrictions on Twitter, adding: "There is no place for planes of the aggressor state in democratic skies."Latvian Transport Minister Talis Linkaits also said on Twitter thatHe added that the decision would be formally approved at the next cabinet meeting.Flightradar 24 showed that an Aeroflot carrier, among the airplanes that had been banned from UK airspace, was forced to take a significant detour over Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea this morning between Moscow and Budapest.However, Russia's closing of airspaces in response has also created problems for the West.