© Sydney Shaffer Getty Images

Are People in General Attracted to Psychopathy?

Are There Gender Differences in a Preference for Psychopathy?

Who, in Particular, is Most Attracted to Psychopathic Traits?

Is Attraction to Psychopathy Limited to Psychopathy?

Is there a Difference Between Undergraduates and Adults?

"Given their young age, undergraduates tend to have fewer relationship experiences than do older adults, and thus probably have a more limited history of adverse experiences associated with dating people with pronounced psychopathic traits, such as experiencing infidelity... intimate partner violence... or emotional unavailability... Although females may express a preference for psychopathic males in principle, such enthusiasm may dwindle or even disappear following either a direct or vicarious negative romantic experience. Moreover, the undergraduate dating culture may possess unique characteristics (e..g, close-knit social networks, Greek life, increased prevalence of alcohol and drug use) that may not generalize to dating outside of college, and as such attraction to psychopathic males may decrease with time..."

What Are the Limitations of these Studies?

Conclusion

* These clusters dovetail with the Psychopathic Checklist that is used to identify psychopathy in clinical populations.



** Interestingly, the Watts et al. study found that regardless of personality, males on average endorsed higher levels of romantic preferences for personality disorder features than females did, perhaps speaking to a more general permissiveness of characteristics for short-term relationships among males.