"wants to turn the clock back to the mid-1990s or even before then. It's so important that we and our allies stand up to Putin. It could be Ukraine next week but then which country will it be next?"

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova replied on Sunday to the latest 'Russian invasion' claim made by the UK foreign secretary. Speaking to the Mail on Sunday,According to the UK's top diplomat, President Vladimir PutinZakharova gave a tongue-in-cheek response to the allegations on Telegram, writing thatreferring to the Russian enclave on the Baltic coast.Her response is also an apparent nod to Truss' talks with her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov earlier this month, when Russian media revealed that the foreign secretary, replying to a question from Lavrov, saidBritish Ambassador Deborah Bronnert reportedly had to intervene,Western leaders have been claiming for months that Russia is planning to attack Ukraine - an accusation that has been repeatedly denied by Moscow.In recent days, tensions in eastern Ukraine have escalated. The Ukrainian government and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics blame each other for the flare-up. On Friday, the two breakaway regions began evacuating civilians to Russia. On Saturday, they issued a mobilization order, claiming that Kiev's forces are poised to intervene.