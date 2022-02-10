© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed frustration at the lack of progress made during high-stakes negotiations with his British counterpart, Liz Truss, as tensions between Moscow and the West continue to flare over Ukraine.Truss used the meeting to urge the Kremlin "to take the path of diplomacy" and argued that "a war in Ukraine would be disastrous for the Russian and Ukrainian people and for European security."London has sounded the alarm repeatedly in recent weeks, warning that a buildup of Russian troops along the shared frontier with Ukraine could be a prelude to a full-blown invasion. Truss doubled down on threats of sanctions, saying that were Moscow to order an offensive, the response from Western nations would cripple the country's economy."Russia must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as Russia freely signed up to do in the 1994 Budapest memorandum," Truss told Lavrov. "If these principles are respected, I believe that in today's talks, we can make progress to strengthen security for all."At the same time, the veteran envoy said that decisions by the UK and US to withdraw diplomatic staff and their families from Kiev over fears of a conflict were without foundation.Western leaders have cited intelligence reports in recent weeks as confirming that Moscow could be set to strike Ukraine in the near future, with joint military exercises being held between Russia and Belarus kicking off this week. Moscow maintains that it has a right to position its forces how it likes within its own territory.President Vladimir Putin has called for security guarantees that would effectively bar Ukraine from joining NATO, a step which has consistently been positioned as a red line for Russia. Negotiators from Washington and the US-led military bloc have rejected the demand, but they have proposed other measures for de-escalation in the region, including increased transparency about military plans.The US and UK, together with a number of European allies, have threatened massive economic sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion, including measures that could target the nation's energy sector, sparking fears of a worldwide spike in fuel prices.This week, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Putin in Moscow and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev to attempt to find a resolution to the crisis. After his meeting with the Russian leader, Macron told journalists, "My aim was to freeze the game, to prevent an escalation and open up new perspectives," adding that, "this objective for me is fulfilled." The Kremlin, however, denies any deal was done and insists France is not in a position to broker an agreement without the buy-in of the US.