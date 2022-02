© University of Pennsylvania / Instagram

WAR IS PEACE

FREEDOM IS SLAVERY

IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH

The concept of "freedom" is "intertwined with whiteness," according to a University of Pennsylvania graduate student writing in The Washington Post on Thursday.Taylor Dysart, a doctoral candidate at Penn, authored a column in which she attempted to find roots of "colonialism" in the desire of a group of Canadian truckers to avoid being vaccinated. For several weeks, the truckers have clogged Ottawa's roadways, objecting to a vaccination mandate implemented by Canada's government.But then Dysart makes a seemingly contradictory claim:Materials promoting Stovall's book , "White Freedom: The Racial History of an Idea," say it discusses "how the Statue of Liberty — a gift from France to the United States and perhaps the most famous symbol of freedom on Earth — promised both freedom and whiteness to European immigrants."Dysart has both a bachelor's and master's degree, each from a Canadian university. According to her webpage, she draws inspiration "from and work between the history of the human and life sciences, the history of medicine, feminist and post-colonial STS, post-colonial and settler colonial studies, and modern Latin American history."Read her full column here