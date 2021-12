© Getty Images / Chuanchai Pundej / EyeEm

Asian women are now more successful than white men in the United States, shattering the progressives' narrative that the country is systemically racist. And the response of the left? To claim that Asians are actually white.And while that news may not mean much to the casual observer,As many of us are aware, according to progressive activists, the United States is far from the land of equal opportunity. Instead, it's supposedly governed by both laws and cultural norms that prop up straight, white, cisgender males to the detriment of women and people of colour."But America currently has no laws that discriminate based on gender or race, and in fact, has legislation that prohibits discrimination on those grounds," you might say.No matter, progressives argue. Modern-day discrimination may not be explicit in laws and policies (a la Jim Crow), but systemic bias is still clear when looking at the disparities in socioeconomic outcomes between genders and different races. On average, men earn more than women. On average, white people earn more than black and Hispanic people. Therefore, since outcomes are apparently only determined by societal graces, not individual behaviour, it's obvious that the system is rigged against those who are not white or male.The high earning power of Asian women specifically might be a relatively new phenomenon, but the fact that Asians tend to out-earn the supposedly privileged white people has been documented for decades.To preserve its sacred "oppression" narrative, the progressive left has in turn tried to offer explanations as to why a supposedly white supremacist nation would allow Asians to succeed. The first is the "model minority myth," which posits that white people stereotype Asians as nerdy, diligent "whiz kids," which can be just as harmful as any other racial stereotype, though it does lead to Asians being welcomed into high-paying fields. It's hard to imagine, however, how this particular form of white racism could purportedly encourage white people to treat Asians so preferentially, once more, through racism, that they even out-earn whites...Another deflection aims to say that, historically, black people have simply encountered more systemic oppression than Asians, which explains remaining racial biases against them and the difficulty for black Americans to build intergenerational wealth.Although critical race theory has popularised the concept of any and all group differences being due to discrimination rather than differences in performance,Education is a solid predictor for financial success, and as Asians are the highest-earning group in America, it should come as no surprise that they are also the most educated. In fact 54% of Asians have at least a bachelor's or higher degree , compared to 35% of white people and 21% of black people.And the Asian focus on education begins well before college.Even outside of education, there's more data to suggest that Asians tend to be successful because they simply make choices that lend themselves to financial stability.And so, curiously enough, amidst the growing evidence that Asians themselves, rather than permissive white people, are responsible for the accomplishments of Asians, a strange, new narrative has developed in left-wing spheres.Asians, apparently, are now sometimes considered "white ," especially when discussing academia or STEM.