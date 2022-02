© AFP / Scott Olson; Getty Images North America



Two key figures in the Covid mandate protests have been rounded up and detained in Ottawa.Ottawa Police arrested at least two top organizers behind the Freedom Convoy protests against Covid-19 restrictions on Thursday, as the Canadian government continues its attempts to shut down the demonstration.Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell had warned on Thursday that a crackdown on protesters was "imminent."Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers on Monday to end the protests, freezing bank accounts associated with the demonstration and even threatening to take away the pets of those involved."We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue," Trudeau said.The Canadian government has accused the protesters of trying to overthrow the government and has sought to brand the truckers - who started protesting in Ottawa last month over Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates - as far-right extremists.