Freedom Convoy organizers arrested
RT
Fri, 18 Feb 2022 03:40 UTC
Ottawa Police arrested at least two top organizers behind the Freedom Convoy protests against Covid-19 restrictions on Thursday, as the Canadian government continues its attempts to shut down the demonstration.
Organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were arrested after Ottawa Police received emergency powers and worked to shut the protests in Canada's capital down.
Footage showed organizer Chris Barber being arrested by police as he walked down the street before he was placed into a police vehicle and driven away. Organizer Tamara Lich was also arrested later in the day. The charges against the two organizers are currently unknown.
Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell had warned on Thursday that a crackdown on protesters was "imminent."
"To those in the protest, if you want to leave under your own terms now is the time to do it," Bell said, threatening to "employ lawful techniques to remove the unlawful protesters."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers on Monday to end the protests, freezing bank accounts associated with the demonstration and even threatening to take away the pets of those involved.
"We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue," Trudeau said.
The Canadian government has accused the protesters of trying to overthrow the government and has sought to brand the truckers - who started protesting in Ottawa last month over Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates - as far-right extremists.
See Also:
Latest News
- Best of the Web: Freedom Convoy organizers arrested
- New Zealand COVID vaccine protesters defy police ultimatum to leave parliament
- 4-story rogue wave detected in the Pacific Ocean is the 'most extreme' ever detected
- City of Hong Kong to Covid-test its entire population of 7.5 million
- Davos and the Purloined Letter Conspiracy
- Bank run? Canada's top banks mysteriously go offline
- BLM accounting gimmick further delays disclosure of its $60M bankroll
- Ukraine fires mortars on separatist territory in breach of ceasefire, say Russia-backed rebels
- Foreign agent Speaker Pelosi names Israel as last century's greatest political achievement
- CBC and CTV News journalists target donors to freedom protesters
- Canada threatens to freeze pro-Trump bank accounts
- US housing bubble about to burst, leading economist warns
- 'Cyberterrorist' boasts about hacking Freedom Convoy fundraiser, founder tells how FBI failed to investigate crime
- North Carolina dad slams school board over critical race theory and gender indoctrination
- Media outlets duck, weave, and downplay latest developments implicating Clinton campaign
- The Nice Revolution, Canada's (second) populist movement?
- Trudeau's power grab is unconstitutional
- Elon Musk's Neuralink allegedly subjected monkeys to 'extreme suffering'
- Ex-RAF expat dive instructor dies after being bitten by shark at Sydney beach
- Hillary Clinton finally breaks silence, calls John Durham claims 'fake scandal'
- Davos and the Purloined Letter Conspiracy
- BLM accounting gimmick further delays disclosure of its $60M bankroll
- Ukraine fires mortars on separatist territory in breach of ceasefire, say Russia-backed rebels
- Foreign agent Speaker Pelosi names Israel as last century's greatest political achievement
- Media outlets duck, weave, and downplay latest developments implicating Clinton campaign
- Trudeau's power grab is unconstitutional
- Hillary Clinton finally breaks silence, calls John Durham claims 'fake scandal'
- Ukrainians should have been asked whether they wanted to join NATO - Zelensky
- 'Not based on hard intel': Ex-MI6 chief outlines where Russian invasion reports are coming from
- Corporate vaccine mandates and vaccine passports — Brought to you by BlackRock and Vanguard?
- Justin Trudeau sparks outrage after accusing Jewish conservatives of supporting swastikas
- Fauci says time to start 'inching' back toward normality
- CNN's Jake Tapper calls Biden's rejection of Army's after-action report on Afghanistan 'insulting'
- China 3 USA 0 - Beijing inflicts a severe economic defeat on America
- Biden's energy department: People who do not embrace climate change are spreading 'misinformation'
- Two Canadian premiers urge Trudeau and Biden to end vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers
- Now he's done it: Trudeau accusing Jewish MP of 'standing with swastika' a new low
- Still no answers on the CIA's unconstitutional mass surveillance of Americans
- UK gov't pressured anti-fraud Lord to drop efforts to tackle financial crime
- Rex Murphy: Trudeau's monumentally misguided emergency measures are an insult to Canadians
- Best of the Web: Freedom Convoy organizers arrested
- New Zealand COVID vaccine protesters defy police ultimatum to leave parliament
- City of Hong Kong to Covid-test its entire population of 7.5 million
- Bank run? Canada's top banks mysteriously go offline
- CBC and CTV News journalists target donors to freedom protesters
- Canada threatens to freeze pro-Trump bank accounts
- US housing bubble about to burst, leading economist warns
- 'Cyberterrorist' boasts about hacking Freedom Convoy fundraiser, founder tells how FBI failed to investigate crime
- North Carolina dad slams school board over critical race theory and gender indoctrination
- Elon Musk's Neuralink allegedly subjected monkeys to 'extreme suffering'
- Ex-RAF expat dive instructor dies after being bitten by shark at Sydney beach
- 'Automatic check-in' function to be added to Hong Kong LeaveHomeSafe App
- Poll: Majority of Democrats want Hillary Clinton investigated for link to Russia hoax
- Is Long Covid Just Another Example of Post-Freudian Hysteria?
- 'Woke psychodrama' hurts West, cabinet minister warns
- Coffee prices may 'soar out of control' as stockpiles plunge
- US avocado import ban from Mexico sparks fears of nationwide shortage
- Forbes columnist says he was 'canceled' over Anthony Fauci coverage
- Chris Cuomo fired after CNN learned of alleged sex attack during office 'lunch': report
- NYT backs the truckers now? 'Allowing nonviolent protest important in polarized society,' reminds Trudeau he supported farmers blocking highways in India
- Incredible 5,000-year-old stone 'drum' found in prehistoric grave of 'cuddling' children
- This ancient Roman ceramic pot was probably a portable toilet, study finds
- Preventing third WW: Corporate driving forces behind the crisis in Ukraine are the same ones for World Wars I, II
- Solar tsunami hit Earth 9,200 years ago
- Black Death mortality not as widespread as long thought
- 'They used axes to spare the ammo': How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
- Evidence of Europe's first homo sapiens found in French cave
- Northern Ireland police were involved in 'collusive behaviours' in 11 loyalist murders during the Troubles, Ombudsman finds
- Mass graves mystery shows the danger of the politics of hysteria
- Human spines mounted on sticks found in 15th century graves in Peru, and archeologists think they know why
- Tattoos were for criminals and outcasts in ancient Greece
- Best of the Web: Anti-Putin Russian outlet fact-checks Putin's claim that Lenin conspired with the US to break up Russia into smaller countries... and finds it to be true!
- Tangled tale of NATO expansion at the heart of Ukraine crisis
- A comet impact 13,000 years ago may have reset ancient civilizations
- Genetic marker discovered for descendants of Robert the Bruce clan
- Oldest Buddhist temple discovered in Pakistan
- Comet's fiery destruction led to downfall ancient Hopewell
- Ancient Maya's sacred groves of cacao trees discovered
- 18,000 inscribed sherds documents life in ancient Egyptian city of Athribis
- New Anne Frank book sparks scandal in Netherlands: Claims family was betrayed by Jewish collaborator
- 4-story rogue wave detected in the Pacific Ocean is the 'most extreme' ever detected
- Sunlight can help dissolve oil into seawater - study
- Astronomers find largest radio galaxy ever
- 'Invisible' earthquake caused mysterious 2021 tsunami, scientists find
- Newly discovered 'encrypted peptides' found in human plasma exhibit antibiotic properties
- Drugs have dangerously polluted the world's rivers, scientists warn
- Flashback: ACE2 isn't solely responsible for Covid-19, which explains a lot
- 1.5 million-year-old fossil found in Israel rewrites 'Out of Africa' theory
- Apple forced to make changes to its AirTag product following privacy and stalking complaints
- First observation of a quadruple asteroid: Third moon detected around 130 Elektra
- NASA probe glimpses surface of Venus
- Vatican Observatory announces discovery of 'trans-Neptunian object'
- We finally understand how black holes can release powerful flares
- Nuclear-fusion reactor smashes energy record
- Minor geomagnetic storm brings 40 recently launched Starlink satellites crashing down to earth
- Silver and chemicals found in wine and chocolate used to create antimicrobial textile coating
- Electromagnetic 'tug-of-war' lights up Jupiter's upper atmosphere
- Chimpanzees observed treating wounds of others using crushed insects
- Hidden magnitude-8.2 earthquake source of mysterious 2021 global tsunami
- World 1st: Hope for paralyzed as Israeli lab spinal cords restore mice mobility
- Heavy snow falls along Sea of Japan coast, up to 25 inches
- British man named as victim of fatal Australia shark attack
- Rare bird of prey never before seen in the US is spotted in Texas
- Mudslides and floods kill at least 94 people after 26cm (10 inches) of rain falls in just 3 hours on the city of Petropolis, Brazil (UPDATE)
- No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.8-magnitude earthquake south of Fiji
- Record-breaking rogue wave recorded off the coast of Vancouver Island
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala
- Lightning strike kills 3 choir members in Zambia
- The intense dry spell in the US west is worst 'megadrought' in 1,200 years, new study says
- Cyclone Dovi floods Vanuatu & New Caledonia before hitting New Zealand
- Over 16,000 affected by floods in West Kalimantan, Indonesia
- Hundreds of families evacuate floods in Atlántida, Honduras
- Famous Kashmir trout stream vanishes into sinkhole
- Rare waterspout phenomena in Eastern Cape, South Africa
- Sea temperatures at the Great Barrier Reef haven't increased in 150 years, newly uncovered data show
- Tornado hits Morales, Guatemala
- Dozens rescued after flash floods in Muscat, Oman
- Floods affect thousands in Minas Gerais and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
- Rare pygmy sperm whale dies after stranding on Taiwan's west coast
- Giant whale shark washes ashore on Thumba beach in Kerala, India
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and Indiana on February 15
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on February 14
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Feb. 14)
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and New Mexico on February 13
- Meteor fireball over Nebraska and other states on February 13
- Meteor fireball over Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on February 11
- Meteor fireball over Kentucky and other states on February 11
- Fireball caught on camera in Alta, Norway on February 10
- Meteor fireball over Texas and other states on February 8
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on February 6
- Meteor fireball over Montana and Idaho on February 4
- Meteor fireball over Washington and other states on February 4
- Meteor fireball over England on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Pennsylvania and other states on February 2
- Meteor fireball over Turkey on January 31
- Meteor fireball over Pakistan and India on January 29
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on January 27
- Stunning meteor fireball over Morocco (Jan. 30)
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan. 30)
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Covid-19 Exploitation of Africa
- Public Health Child Abuse: Masks, fear and harmful vaccines
- Flashback: Some COVID-19 vaccines could increase risk of HIV, researchers warn
- Pfizer accused of pandemic profiteering as profits double
- Did a Johns Hopkins study 'prove' lockdowns don't work? What we know so far
- Lassa fever confirmed in two people in England, not seen in country for 10 years
- Life insurance payouts skyrocket 258% as post-vaccine deaths rapidly accelerate
- Researchers identify osteoarthritis 'pain pathway'
- Flashback Best of the Web: South Sudan confirms outbreak of vaccine-derived polio
- New study shows none of the participants inoculated with COVID-19 became seriously ill, half didn't even become infected
- Pfizer & FDA lose battle in court and ordered to release all vaccine safety data
- Best of the Web: Robert Malone: Regarding the defense medical epidemiological database data dump
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccine Induced AIDS and the Return of HIV
- Indefinite rollout of mRNA vaccines in the coming years: 20 pathogens including HIV, influenza & many more!
- CDC admits natural immunity more protective than vax, yet hypes ICU, other perils for unvaxxed kids
- Best of the Web: Cancers coming back with a vengeance is very common after the COVID vax
- COVID spike protein and myocarditis study: The Covid 'vaccine' is a spike protein initiator
- Highly virulent HIV variant found circulating in Europe
- Covid is now no more deadly than the flu, Case Fatality Rate shows
- Israeli study offers strongest proof yet of vitamin D's power to fight COVID
- The Nice Revolution, Canada's (second) populist movement?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- All hell breaks loose when our senses go haywire
- In Praise of Disobedience
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Researchers determine The Science™ 'has changed' after carefully examining poll numbers
- US men's curling team disqualified after drug test reveals obscene levels of raw masculinity
- Celebrities assure nation they were wearing hi-tech invisible masks only rich people know about
- Joe Rogan agrees to only spread CDC-approved misinformation
- City of Jericho moves to make it illegal to blow horns
- Clarence Thomas surprised to hear how important black representation on SCOTUS is to man who viciously tried to destroy him
- Man being devoured by hungry sharks tries apologizing to them
- Trudeau Orders All Geese Rounded Up And Shot For Honking In Solidarity With Truckers
- Amber alert issued for missing Canadian
- Biden promises to replace retiring quarterback Tom Brady with a woman of color
- Joe Biden beats out Brussels sprouts for America's least favorite vegetable
- We vaccinated 4 billion people... and you'll never BELIEVE what happened next
- Trudeau claims truckers only hate him because he's black
- Polite Canadian truck drivers ask evil, tyrannical government to 'please restore our freedoms if you don't mind, eh'
- Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY song plays over mysterious radio station believed to be Russian fail-safe
- Flashback: White liberals watch in amazement as black man acquires ID
- Pfizer CEO: SCOTUS ruling a 'clear violation of our Constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies'
- Fugitive ostriches invade Chinese city center
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
Alexander, 17, can't breathe at a protest against Jacinda Ardern's tyrannical government in Wellington, New Zealand, 12 February 2022
Quote of the Day
In order to learn, one must change one's mind.
- Orson Scott Card
Recent Comments
First off, I'm surprised that the Kiwis have actually gone this far with their protests. I generally consider the Kiwis as the biggest pussies to...
Tell me they didn't see this coming, and nobody else is stepping up ...
Anyone who has the ability to be well informed has known this for years .... Nothing new under the sun.The problem is how to stop it...
Rogue waves, or small Tsunamis that occur, are caused by the increasing acceleration of the Earth ....., as well as the angular variation of its...
Comment: Since it's unlikely that those in the upper echelons truly believe that Covid is a threat, one wonder just exactly what this exercise is...
Comment: More from Rebel News: