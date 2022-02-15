The video (and audio) hits just keep on coming from Delaware County, Pennsylvania, where a whistleblower secretly taped the aftermath of the chaos from the 2020 presidential election. Two recent recordings exclusively obtained by The Federalist from a source with knowledge of the recordings provide further evidence that systemic problems plague the large Pennsylvania county.
The newest recordings provide some of the frankest discussion on how bad the behind-the-scenes situation was, with one election worker describing a part of the post-election situation as "abominable" and the attempt to do the impossible — reconcile some precincts' voter sheets — as "a nightmare."
The whistleblower, Regina Miller, began recording conversations involving Delaware County officials after she became concerned with what she saw as a contract worker assisting election employees. A source familiar with the videos explained that Miller made the recordings as election workers scrambled to find — and in some cases create — documentation in response to a "Right to Know" request that sought copies of the paperwork that would confirm the accuracy of the vote tallies certified for the 2020 election.
To date, the videos have exposed a wide array of problems with election integrity, including on-tape admissions that the election laws were not complied with, that 80 percent of provisional ballots lacked a proper chain-of-custody, that there were missing removable drives for some of the voting machines, and that election workers "recreated" new drives to response to the Right to Know request.
The most recent video, however, reveals a new area of concern related to the reconciliation of the voting totals in the precincts. Captured on film in this video was a conversation between one election worker and the whistleblower. With boxes of voting sheets lining the basement floor of a Delaware County building, the election worker tells Miller, "There were six precincts in one location and all of the machines were, all of the scanners were, programmed to accept any ballot of those six precincts."
"It was a nightmare," the Delaware County official explained, adding that "you couldn't, there's no way you could reconcile" the results.
The Pennsylvania Department of State checklist for the November 2020 election explained how the reconciliation process was to proceed. According to the Department of State, each precinct was required to compare the numbered list of voters created at the poll on election day to the number of votes recorded on the voting machines that appeared on the result tapes from the machines at the close of the polls.
But with ballots from one precinct scanned into the voting machine of another precinct, as the Delaware County official noted happened, it would "be impossible to reconcile."
The Pennsylvania election code required the election board to investigate any discrepancies or irregularities among the records. But, again, an investigation could not resolve any discrepancies because the ballots of six separate precincts were improperly co-mingled.
More detail on the widespread problem of missing and co-mingled machine tapes was also revealed in a second conversation, with this discussion captured only on audio. That discussion began with the whistleblower again noting the chain-of-custody issues previously reported, where provisional ballots were transferred in unlocked bags.
This conversation added more insight to the potential risk caused by the lack of a chain of custody by exposing the number of hands the unsecured ballots passed through, each time providing a new opportunity for fraud. The unsecured ballots went from the "poll workers' hands, then to return locations, then to the police officers, and then to us," the whistleblower explained.
Miller then moved on to the issue of the machine tapes and inquired on the best way to have them returned to the county from each precinct. In response, an election worker is heard saying, "They have to be attached to the return sheet and they weren't." "We literally have two boxes that we got from the county of tapes," the unnamed county official continued, "but they didn't go with any ballot sheet."
Other machine tapes never made their way into the box, however, with the Delaware County official exclaiming: "It was abominable."
"When the community service people cleaned out the cages, they were finding tapes in there because someone just didn't know what to do," the election official noted in reference to the locked areas where the election machines are stored after the election. Then "we all panic, is that the fifth tape or the first tape?" he added.
Some precinct workers thought if they just sent the tapes back, we'd figure out where they went, the recording continued. "You know, we couldn't," he told the whistleblower.
When the whistleblower asked if it is a legal requirement or just the practice to staple the tapes to the return sheet, the election official said, "I think it's a combination of both."
He's right. Under Pennsylvania's election code, the return board must carefully review the tally papers and machine tapes and reconcile them with the general return sheets, but if the tapes are missing, such a reconciliation is impossible.
That wasn't the only reconciliation problem, however, as the undercover recording made clear. "We haven't even talked about reconciling used and unused ballots," the election worker noted, which Pennsylvania law also requires to be reconciled.
So now, added to the previous evidence of systemic defects in the 2020 Delaware County Pennsylvania election, we have additional details indicating the county's mishandling of the last presidential election made it impossible for the county to fully reconcile the recorded votes to the number of votes cast and the number of ballots used and unused. Yet the county certified the election results.
What other counties in what other states likewise certified their election results notwithstanding similar, or worse, problems? We may never know, because what goes on in the canvassing of elections apparently stays in the basements and warehouses dotting every county in our country.
Without video evidence confirming cases of election malfeasance or fraud, politicians on both sides of the aisle will continue to put allegations — even from insiders — down as mere conspiracy theories. Sadly, even when there is video evidence such as here, the story is largely ignored by the corrupt press — or it will be until Democrats next take a beating at the polls.
Given the disaster Joe Biden has been, that is likely imminent.
Margot Cleveland is a senior contributor to The Federalist. She is also a contributor to National Review Online, the Washington Examiner, Aleteia, and Townhall.com, and has been published in the Wall Street Journal and USA Today. Cleveland is a lawyer and a graduate of the Notre Dame Law School, where she earned the Hoynes Prize — the law school's highest honor. She later served for nearly 25 years as a permanent law clerk for a federal appellate judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Cleveland is on Twitter at @ProfMJCleveland.
Comment: