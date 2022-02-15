Following outbreaks in the Waasland District of East Flanders more and more cases of scabies are now being reported in the Leuven area. Chemists are getting more and more requests for medication. Scabies is a common contagious skin condition caused by the human itch mite.Chemist Anne Vanschoenwinkel:I believe the disease was able to develop here because of the open borders. People from everywhere come here. Not everybody lives in hygienic circumstances"."It's not a dangerous disease, but the itch is pretty annoying. The mites burrow into the skin and create little corridors. You will notice little red dots on your skin. You can easily get rid of it with the right treatment. Now scabies is getting more attention in the media people with skin conditions or an itch may worry. They are welcome to drop in at the pharmacist" says Vanschoenwinkel.