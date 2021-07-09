© Dave Lintott/REX/Shutterstock



people don't develop immunity to other viruses suppressed by Covid lockdowns, causing cases to explode down the line

The longer these periods of 'viral or bacterial low-exposure' are, the greater the likelihood of future epidemics."

New Zealand hospitals are experiencing the payoff of "immunity debt" created by Covid-19 lockdowns, with wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus, doctors have warned.Other hospitals are also experiencing a rise in cases that are straining their resources - with some delaying surgeries or converting playrooms into clinical space.The size and seriousness of New Zealand's outbreak is likely being fed by what some paediatric doctors have called an "immunity debt" - whereEpidemiologist and public health professor Michael Baker. When a fire finally comes, it burns much more fiercely. "What we're seeing now is we've accumulated- so now they're seeing it for the first time," Baker said.The "immunity debt" phenomenon occurs because: if bacterial and viral infections aren't circulating among children, they don't develop immunity, which leads to larger outbreaks down the line.when the pandemic is under control and [public health intervientions] are lifted," the doctors wrote., with overcrowded Victoria hospitals also hit by unusually high rates of RSV.Peaks like the current outbreak don't necessarily mean the country will have more RSV cases overall, Baker says - it may just be that all the cases are grouped together, instead of spread out over several years. But even that can cause major problems. "If you get a big peak it can overwhelm your health system, or put real pressure on it, which we're seeing with RSV," Baker said.The current outbreak is already stretching New Zealand's hospitals. At Middlemore hospital in Auckland, a playroom has been converted into a clinical space with 11 special care baby cots. Health boards in Auckland and Canterburyto divert resources into children's wards. A number of hospitals have asked children under 12 not to visit, to try to avoid spreading the virus. John Tait, chief medical officer for the Wellington area's district health boards said the region had 46 children hospitalised, including two in intensive care. Those numbers were "continually changing as patients are discharged and others admitted," he said.New Zealand's director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said he was "certainly concerned about the sharp surge in RSV cases".he said. "There's some speculation that [the current outbreak] may be partly exacerbated by the fact we didn't have any last year and so there is a bigger pool of children who are susceptible to it."