"I was told not to publicly state that it was a mild illness," she said. "I have been asked to refrain from making such statements and to say that it is a serious illness. I declined."

"The course is mostly mild," she said.



"I'm not saying you won't get sick if you're mild. The definition of mild Covid-19 disease is clear, and it is a WHO definition - patients can be treated at home and oxygen or hospitalisation is not required. A serious illness is one in which we see acute pulmonary respiratory infections - people need oxygen, maybe even artificial respiration. We saw that with Delta, but not with Omicron. So I said to people, 'I can't say it like that because it's not what we're seeing.'"

"While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild," Dr Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

"Just like previous variants, Omicron is hospitalising people and it is killing people. In fact, the tsunami of cases is so huge and quick that it is overwhelming health systems around the world."

"What I said at one point - because I was just tired of it - was, 'In South Africa this is a mild illness, but in Europe it is a very serious one.' That's what your politicians wanted to hear."

"Because of all of Covid's mutations, all of these scientists and politicians who aren't from South Africa were contacting me telling me I was wrong when I spoke out, that it was a serious disease ... they were telling me I had no idea what I was talking about, they kept attacking me," she told the newspaper.

"They are accusing me of lying, of downplaying Omicron because of how it has been in Europe ... in their minds, it is impossible for a disease with more than 38 mutations to be mild. But I have stated many times before it can be a serious illness if you are unvaccinated and have comorbidities but for the majority of people it is a mild illness. I am the one who has seen the patients first-hand but the politicians won't listen."

