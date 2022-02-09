© Twitter



Continuing to mask children is wrong and I would go so far as to say it is child abuse.

We are a country gone mad which prioritizes our own indulgences, neurosis and comfort over the health of our children.

Future generations will look back on the masking of children with abject horror.It will be a source of shame; a symbol of the anti-science psychosis that has swept so much of our country, encouraged by our decadent elites, who care only about their own comfort and 'safety' as opposed to what is best for innocent children and their mental and emotional development.Shame on all of us for letting it go this far.Shame on anyone who is not screaming at the top of their lungs for this madness to end.We are not in March 2020. We are fast approaching March of 2022.New studies are coming out every day with alarming findings.A York University study in the UK, found that children find it more difficult than adults to recognize people wearing face masks, which could affect their ability to make friends.Children ages six to 14 were shown images of faces with and without masks and they had trouble recognizing who was in front of them.I thank God every single day for that.Yet we keep kids masked, while adults return to normal life.In just these past few weeks several politicians were caught flaunting themselves unmasked in public spaces.California Governor Gavin Newsom was photographed maskless at a Rams football game despite ongoing Los Angeles restrictions.Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin posted a selfie of herself maskless at a campaign even with a room full of masked supporters, including a child sitting right behind her.Finally and most egregiously, Stacey Abrams, a candidate for governor in Georgia, posted a photo of herself sitting in an elementary school classroom without a mask surrounded by masked children.The photo sparked furious backlash and a particularly tone-deaf response from Stacey Abrams' team, who bizarrely accused critics of using Black History Month to launch a 'false political attack.'Ms. Abrams continues to support school mask mandates.As many of you know, I have a 15-month-old daughter, and my entire life revolves around her.My husband and I are hoping to expand our family -- God willing.I have adopted all the electoral mom cliches that the media has been having a field day with since my Virginia Governor Youngkin's surprise win a few months ago.He owes his victory -- in no small part -- to a lot of extremely pissed off parents, who were angry at arrogant politicians and maniacal teachers unions.A year ago if you asked me what my number one issue was, I probably would have told you foreign policy, rising crime rates and the economy.Today, those are very secondary.My number one concern is masking kids.My husband and I feel like there's a ticking clock.For how many more months must we hunt down baby-sized masks to simply fly on a plane?For how long will I be forced to somehow make my child, who is extremely rambunctious, curious and social to keep a mask on her face during pre-school or a flight home to Arizona?When you are raising a child suddenly every small milestone is a source of joy and fear.Joy because you are so happy that they are evolving and progressing. Fear because you are concerned if they are hitting their age milestones correctly.Right now, we are teaching her new words and showing her the movements of my lips and mouth so she can attempt to repeat sounds back to us.Read my lips, when my daughter turns two-years-old, she will not be masked at preschool.This is unmovable for our family and a deal breaker.I know what impact being out in public and trying to communicate with people masked has had on my life.I have been surprised how many people react in anger to me being anti-mask for my infant daughter.I don't understand it. I will never understand it.Every option is on the table for us, and like the cliche of so many other Americans in blue areas of the country, that includes moving to another state, or finally back home to Arizona.Before the mask hysterics start flooding my social media; no, I am not a doctor, but I am a mother and I will do anything and everything to protect my child.It is impossible for me to find the logic in any of this and all I see is the cruelty.I know I am not the only mother for whom masking children is their number one issue going into 2022 midterms.Every single politician who is worth anything will stop the madness of masking children and start to heal the damage that has already been done.The leader who truly understands this will be the one who re-inspires our nation.