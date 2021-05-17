Schools should continue to require face masks "at all times, by all people in school facilities" for the rest of the academic year, according to updated CDC guidance issued Saturday.
But coming after the agency proclaimed this week that adults vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely ditch their face coverings, the unchanged rule threatened to add even more confusion as the nation grappling with a hodgepodge of mask messages.
Strict rules requiring mask use and physical distancing should remain in schools nationwide "regardless of the level of community transmission" of coronavirus, the CDC insisted.
That's because "students will not be fully vaccinated by the end of the 2020-2021 school year," the document explained. In addition, it said, school systems will need time to make "systems and policy adjustments" relating to their mask rules.
Comment: It's quite a bizarre assumption by the CDC to think that all children will be fully vaccinated at some point; after all, the majority of Americans aren't. Moreover, the coronavirus is virtually no risk to children, so why would they want to take the risk?
A recent letter published by American medical professionals in the British Medical Journal states quite clearly that using emergency legislation to authorize experimental vaccines on children is not justified, and could be dangerous:
[...] "the rarity of severe covid-19 outcomes for children means that trials cannot demonstrate that the balance of the benefits of vaccination against the potential adverse effects are favorable to the children themselves"
won approval for 12-to-15-year-olds just days ago — not enough time before the school year ends for full immunity to kick in.
Comment: It won approval for emergency legislation, meaning the children will be guinea pigs in this experiment, just like those in the UK: UK children to be test subjects of latest AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trials
In addition, mask rules should be followed by school administrators, teachers and visitors, even if they are fully vaccinated — to "encourage modeling of correct and consistent mask use" for students, the agency said.
Comment: So, the masks are admittedly for show, they're not a medical requirement. And worse, they provide no benefit to the wearer and are instead actually harmful to health:
The CDC decision was in line with Dr. Anthony Fauci's Thursday comment that masking for kids should continue.
"The children do [need masks] when they're out there playing with their friends, particularly in an indoor situation, they do," Fauci told CNN.
The CDC will update its schools guidance in the coming weeks to help districts prepare for the coming academic year, it said.
Comment: Yahoo reports that some people continue to wear masks despite it not being necessary, which reflects just how irrational some people will behave when hystericized: See also: