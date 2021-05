© Mark Lennihan/AP



Sorry, kids, no bare faces for you.for the rest of the academic year, according to updated CDC guidance issued Saturday.ButStrict rules requiring mask use and physical distancing should remain in schools nationwide "regardless of the level of community transmission" of coronavirus, the CDC insisted.the document explained. In addition, it said, school systems will need time to make "systems and policy adjustments" relating to their mask rules.— not enough time before the school year ends for full immunity to kick in.In addition,, the agency said.The CDC decision was in line with Dr. Anthony Fauci's Thursday comment that masking for kids should continue."The children dowith their friends, particularly in an indoor situation, they do," Fauci told CNN.The CDC will update its schools guidance in the coming weeks to help districts prepare for the coming academic year, it said.