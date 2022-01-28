© Catherine Delahaye via Getty Images

A speech therapist says that mask wearing during the pandemic has caused a 364% increase in patient referrals of babies and toddlers."It's very important kids do see your face to learn, so they're watching your mouth," said Theek.The news report featured one such mother, Briana Gay, who is raising five children but having speech problems with her youngest."It definitely makes a difference when the world you're growing up in you can't interact with people and their face, that's super important to babies," said Gay."They're not making any word attempts and not communicating at all with their family," she said.Michael Curzon noted that two of the primary causes for this are face masks and children being atomized as a result of being kept away from other children."Children born over the past year of lockdowns - at a time when the Government has prevented babies from seeing elderly relatives and other extended family members, from socialising at parks or with the children of their parent's friends, and from studying the expressions on the faces behind the masks of locals in indoor public spaces - have significantly reduced verbal, motor and overall cognitive performance compared to children born before, according to a new U.S. study. Tests on early learning, verbal development and non-verbal development all produced results that were far behind those from the years preceding the lockdowns," he wrote.Perhaps all the virtue signalers who think of themselves as such morally upstanding people for wearing masks will change their behavior given they are literally contributing to causing major cognitive problems in children.Or maybe they simply won't care, given that the mask is now a political status symbol above anything else.