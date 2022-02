Chancellor distances himself from PM's Savile comments

Boris Johnson's policy chief has quit over the prime minister's use of a discredited claim that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer personally failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile.Munira Mirza has resigned from her £145,000-a-year role after Mr Johnson today stepped back from his remarks , but did not offer an apology."You tried to clarify your position today but, despite my urging, you did not apologise for the misleading impression you gave."Chancellor Rishi Sunak, speaking at a Downing Street news conference on Thursday evening, described Ms Mirza as a "valued colleague" who he "very much enjoyed working with"."I am sorry to see her leave government, I will miss working with her," he said."With regard to the comments, being honest I wouldn't have said it and I am glad the prime minister clarified what he meant," the chancellor added.Asked if Mr Johnson should apologise for his remarks, Mr Sunak said: "That's for the prime minister to decide."Ms Mirza's departure will come as a fresh blow to Mr Johnson as he seeks to shore up his position in Number 10 amid the partygate scandal.She has been a longtime ally of the prime minister and previously worked with Mr Johnson when he was London mayor. Mr Johnson once included Ms Mirza in a list of the five women who had most influenced him.In her resignation letter, Ms Mirza added: "You are a better man than many of your detractors will ever understand which is why it is so desperately sad that you let yourself down by making a scurrilous accusation against the leader of the opposition."Following Ms Mirza's departure, Sky News' political editor Beth Rigby said: "Is this the dam breaking and the momentum is now really moving against Boris Johnson?"I don't have the answer but this is the question everyone is asking."She added Mr Sunak had "piled pressure" on Mr Johnson with his own comments about the row.Downing Street swiftly announced that Ms Mirza had been replaced as the head of the Number 10 policy unit by Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, who is a loyal ally of the prime minister.A Number 10 spokesperson said: "We are very sorry Munira has left Number 10 and are grateful for her service and contribution to government."The row over Mr Johnson's comments about Savile followed his appearance in the House of Commons on Monday, when he faced a grilling by MPs over a Whitehall investigation into alleged lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.With Mr Johnson's remarks having caused uproar in Westminster, including among some Conservative MPs, Sir Keir later accused the prime minister of making a "ridiculous slur" and of "parroting the conspiracy theories of violent fascists to try to score cheap political points".The victims of Savile, a prolific sex offender, also demanded Mr Johnson withdraw his comments.The prime minister attempted to "clarify" his remarks on Thursday as he made a visit to Blackpool."I want to be very clear about this because a lot of people have got very hot under the collar, and I understand why," Mr Johnson said."Let's be absolutely clear, I'm talking not about the leader of the opposition's personal record when he was DPP and I totally understand that he had nothing to do personally with those decisions."I was making a point about his responsibility for the organisation as a whole. I really do want to clarify that because it is important."In 2020, fact-checking charity Full Fact looked into the claim that Sir Keir had stopped Savile being charged in 2009, when the now Labour leader was head of the Crown Prosecution Service.The CPS said the decision not to prosecute Savile was made on the grounds of "insufficient evidence"."A later investigation criticised the actions of both the CPS and the police in their handling of the situation," Full Fact found. "It did not suggest that Mr Starmer was personally involved in the decisions made."