'Shocking' report uncovered 'pervasive evidence' of racism, bullying and sexism within police forces.The Metropolitan Police must take immediate steps to eradicate racism, to tackle bullying and to train officers on the "appropriate use of social media," the UK police-conduct watchdog has said, in what's been deemed a "shocking" report In a WhatsApp group with 17 members and a Facebook chat containing four, officers exchanged racist, sexist and homophobic jokes, including some about raping each other and kidnapping African children and using them to "make dog food."The IOPC made 15 recommendations for the Met Police to tackle inappropriate behavior in its ranks. Among other things, it was advised to conduct independent investigations, ensure the adequacy of its training on social media and to adopt measures to eradicate racism and misogyny.Scotland Yard issued an apology for the conduct of Charing Cross Police Station officers, calling their actions "unacceptable, unprofessional, disrespectful and deeply offensive" and pledging to consider the recommendations.Meanwhile, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick ordered "an independent and far-reaching review into our culture and standards of professional and personal behaviour," the police force said. Several officers have already been the subject of misconduct proceedings.