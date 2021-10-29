scotland yard

PC Adam Zaman, 28, who is based on the East Area Command Unit, was charged by the City of London Police.
A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape.

PC Adam Zaman appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 27 October before district judge Snow.

Zaman was represented by Ricky Blennerhassett. He is accused of raping a woman on Sunday 24 October at the Andaz Hotel in Liverpool Street, central London.

Not an isolated incident

The charges against Zaman are doubly shocking, coming as they do after the brutal abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard. Serving Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzens used his authority as a police officer to arrest, handcuff and ultimately kill Everard. On 30 September, Couzens was sentenced to life in prison.

Moreover, under a fortnight ago - on 19 October - a Sussex Police officer was arrested for rape, and on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He has since been released on bail.

2000 allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, have been made against serving police officers over the last four years. Among these, 370 were allegations of sexual assault, 100 allegations of rape and 18 were child sexual abuse allegations.

Zaman suspended and remanded in custody
Zaman denies the allegation put forward by prosecutor Jonathan Bryan.