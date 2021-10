Not an isolated incident

Zaman suspended and remanded in custody

© PA



A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape.PC Adam Zaman appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 27 October before district judge Snow.Zaman was represented by Ricky Blennerhassett. He is accused of raping a woman on Sunday 24 October at the Andaz Hotel in Liverpool Street, central London.The charges against Zaman are doubly shocking, coming as they do after the brutal abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard. Serving Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzens used his authority as a police officer to arrest, handcuff and ultimately kill Everard. On 30 September, Couzens was sentenced to life in prison.Zaman denies the allegation put forward by prosecutor Jonathan Bryan.