O:H header
We are in the midst of a narrative shift, apparent in the about face we're seeing governments and corporate media take in the ever-present propaganda spew. What was unacceptable speech a month ago is now acceptable government and media talking points. What used to get you kicked off of social media are now BBC headlines.

The question we address today is: why? While the tweetosphere is ringing with cheers about how "freedom won!" and the like, there's no real reason to believe this is the case. Nothing immediately obvious has changed in the grand scheme of things.

Join us for this episode of Objective:Health as we look into the great narrative shift - is this just the next phase in the grand plan?


For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

Running Time: 00:28:24

Download: MP3 — 26 MB