The source said the attack occurred at around 3:05 a.m. local time (1:05 GMT on Monday). Several missiles were launched from the direction of Riyaq (also known as Rayak, a Lebanese town located east of Beirut), targeting some areas in the vicinity of Damascus.
Comment: So not only is Israel attacking Syria, but it continues to do so by violating Lebanon's airspace.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The Syrian air defence system downed some of the missiles, which led to material damage, the broadcaster later said on its Telegram channel, not specifying the nature of the damage.
"The attack on this prison that houses Daesh inmates was planned and organized by the US to justify the military presence of their forces in the area, on the pretext that the Daesh terrorist group is still active and the region is still inflamed" This was stated by Musab al-Halabi, a member of the parliament of the Levantine country, in an interview broadcast this Sunday by the Russian media Radio Sputnik.
According to the legislator, a large number of the components of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish militia that has the support of the United States, have died in clashes with the Syrian army forces in Al-Hasaka, so now the situation in this city is under control.
Al-Halabi urged the SDF to abandon their allegiance to Washington and pointed out that "the United States is seeking a conspiracy to redesign the West Asian region and divide the area, especially in northern Syria".
The US bombed Syrian civilians in the failed "attack on Daesh" causing more casualties among the civilian population.The riots occurred after Daesh members opened fire on guards Thursday night and facilitated the escape of 20 detainees, including leaders of the Takfiri group, after detonating two car bombs on the walls of the prison, located in a suburb. by Al-Hasaka.
In a statement released this Sunday, the SDF announced that 200 Daesh members, including several suicidal elements, participated in the attack on the prison. They also pointed out that the militias have complete control of the prison and have counted the number of terrorists killed during the fighting over the past three days at 175.
This attack is considered the largest and most violent offensive conducted by Daesh since March 2019.
Despite the fall of the 'caliphate' proclaimed by Daesh in Syria, the remnants of this takfiri band continue to operate in different parts of the country, especially in the border areas with Iraq; Given this situation, Syria, with the support of Russia, is carrying out operations to cleanse the country of any extremist presence.
It is no mystery that the CIA controls and maneuvers radical Daesh groups and uses them for its strategies in Syria and Iraq. Repeatedly reported incidents in which they were released from extremist Daesh prisons on the orders of the Americans and transferred to other areas by US forces helicopters. The Kurdish SDF, armed and supported by the US, carry out orders but at times, as in this case, remain among the victims of the destabilization strategies desired by Washington.