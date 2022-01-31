© SANA via AP



Israel has launched an air attack over the suburbs of Damascus, the Syrian state television reported in the early hours of Monday citing a military source.The source said the attack occurred at around 3:05 a.m. local time (1:05 GMT on Monday).There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.The Syrian air defence system downed some of the missiles, which led to material damage, the broadcaster later said on its Telegram channel, not specifying the nature of the damage.