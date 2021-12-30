On December 28, from 03.21 to 03.26 a.m. local time, two F-16 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force carried out the attack at the port of Latakia from the Mediterranean Sea. Without crossing the Syrian border, they hit the port of Latakia with four guided missiles.
According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, the commercial port's container yard was the main target of the strike. Surprisingly, no casualties have been reported so far.
The Syria's vital facility suffered large fires and major damage. A number of residential buildings, a hospital and several shops and tourist facilities were also damaged by the power of the blasts.
The recent attack caused some misunderstanding between Damascusb and its main ally, Moscow. The Syrian State News Agency SANA reported immediately after the strikes that Syrian air defense units repelled some Israeli airstrikes.
However, claims by Russian military officials were different. On December 29, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that the Russian-made S-300 and S-400 air defense systems were not deployed to intercept Israeli aircraft.
At the moment of the attack, an aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces was landing at the Khmeimim airfield located in the affected area of the anti-aircraft complexes.
Russia operates an air base at Khmeimim some 20 kms (12 miles) away from Latakia.
Israeli officials traditionally declined to comment on such attacks, claiming that the IDF "does not comment on foreign reports". In his turn Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, visiting an Israeli air-base, used this chance to warn once again that Tel Aviv would not allow Iran to use Syria to threaten Israel, without speaking about the specific incident.
Syrian state news agency SANA quoted the head of the Latakia fire brigade as saying the containers targeted in the strike contained oils and spare parts for machines and cars. On the other side, the target could be a military consignment. According to Israeli reports, a shipment of Iranian military spare parts was hit in the strike.
This is the second attack on the port this month. On December 7th, it was attacked by IDF warplanes, but with less significant damage.
The attacks on the port of Latakia are rare, as Israel is usually targeting military facilities in southern and western Syrian regions. Tel Aviv explains its operations as fighting Iran-allied militias in Syria. However, military facilities of the Syrian Arab Army, including its air defense systems that pose a threat to Israeli jets and missiles, are often hit by the IDF strikes. Unfortunately, Syrian civilians are also victims to these regular attacks.
