Puppet Masters
Russian MoD spokesman: Israeli F-16 hid behind Russian Il-20 plane to avoid Syrian missile
RT
Mon, 24 Sep 2018 20:18 UTC
Data gleaned from the S-400 air defense system deployed at the Russian Khmeimim air base in Syria's Latakia province has revealed that the Syrian anti-air missile was, in fact, targeting an Israeli F-16 jet before it abruptly altered its course and eventually hit the Russian aircraft. This, and the position of all the aircraft at the moment of the incident, proves that an Israeli jet was de facto using the larger Il-20 as a cover, the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov told journalists at Monday's news briefing.
The radar images revealed at the briefing "clearly showed the direction of the flight of the S-200 missile launched by the Syrian air defense system, as well as the locations of the Russian and Israeli aircraft," Konashenkov said, adding that "it is quite clear that the missile was targeting the Israeli jet."
However, the missile then suddenly changed its course and "locked on a target with a larger radar cross-section and slower speed," which was the Russian reconnaissance plane coming in for landing. The Israeli jet, which effectively used the Il-20 as a cover from the attack, then also abruptly changed its altitude and the flight direction, Konashenkov said.
The Israeli aircraft then continued to patrol the area off the Syrian coast, the radar data shows, refuting the claims by the Israeli Defense Forces that their planes had already returned to Israeli airspace at the moment of the incident.
"Today's data does not just suggest but prove that the blame for the tragic [downing] of the Russian Il-20 airplane lies entirely with the Israeli Air Force," the major general told journalists. All Israel's "claims about its alleged noninvolvement in this tragedy that claimed lives of 15 Russian servicemen are false," he added.
Earlier, the Russian MoD presented a minute-by-minute timeline of the Il-20 downing. It said that the Israeli Air Force gave the Russian side less than a minute's warning before their air raid, leaving virtually no time for any safety maneuvers. Moreover, the Israelis misinformed the Russians about the location of their targets.
Israel expressed its condolences to Russia over the tragedy but repeatedly denied responsibility while pinning the blame on Damascus. On Sunday, the Israeli Defense Force said that the Israeli planes "did not hide behind any aircraft and... the Israeli aircraft were in Israeli airspace at the time of the downing of the Russian plane."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Russian Humor: Company to award Salisbury poisoning suspects with trademark for Chemicals Production
- Tensions grow as China, Russia and Iran lead the way towards a new multipolar world order
- Here's what you need to know about the Russia's S-300 missile system
- Russian MoD spokesman: Israeli F-16 hid behind Russian Il-20 plane to avoid Syrian missile
- Trump expected to meet with Kim Jong-un for a second time 'quite soon'
- The Child is the Father to the Man: 9 Foundational habits young men should start now to raise themselves right
- German industry slams Trump over efforts to influence EU energy policy
- Iran will continue exporting crude despite a new batch of US sanctions
- EU gives Britain two months to pay nearly €3bn fine for 'China customs fraud'
- 'Totally political': Trump defends Kavanaugh's character amid sexual assault allegations
- India successfully launches first anti-ballistic missile paving the way for its two-layer defense system
- Syrian army shifts two divisions from Idlib to southern Syria to eliminate Daesh
- The Guardian: Purveyor of extraordinary and deliberate lies
- New intelligence report reveals US will be 'defenseless' against new Russian nuclear sub equipped with hypersonic missiles
- Western establishment puppet Navalny faces new charges for violating street protest rules
- Coalition compromise: Germany's troubled security chief gets newly established post in Interior Ministry
- The worst police shooting yet - UPDATE: Officer fired
- The end of scientific integrity? Cochrane Collaboration expels critic of Big Pharma - 4 other board members resign
- 'We can't get paid': Volvo Trucks terminates partnership agreement with Iran due to US sanctions
- Caring for his citizens: Duma committee backs Putin's amendments to pension reform bill
- Russian Humor: Company to award Salisbury poisoning suspects with trademark for Chemicals Production
- Tensions grow as China, Russia and Iran lead the way towards a new multipolar world order
- Russian MoD spokesman: Israeli F-16 hid behind Russian Il-20 plane to avoid Syrian missile
- Trump expected to meet with Kim Jong-un for a second time 'quite soon'
- German industry slams Trump over efforts to influence EU energy policy
- Iran will continue exporting crude despite a new batch of US sanctions
- EU gives Britain two months to pay nearly €3bn fine for 'China customs fraud'
- 'Totally political': Trump defends Kavanaugh's character amid sexual assault allegations
- India successfully launches first anti-ballistic missile paving the way for its two-layer defense system
- The Guardian: Purveyor of extraordinary and deliberate lies
- New intelligence report reveals US will be 'defenseless' against new Russian nuclear sub equipped with hypersonic missiles
- Coalition compromise: Germany's troubled security chief gets newly established post in Interior Ministry
- 'We can't get paid': Volvo Trucks terminates partnership agreement with Iran due to US sanctions
- Caring for his citizens: Duma committee backs Putin's amendments to pension reform bill
- Israeli general's son: The Zionist state will crumble; we will soon see a free, democratic Palestine
- The Saker: Russia will establish an unofficial no-fly zone over Syria
- 'A lingering stench': US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reportedly resigning
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan urges India to abandon 'arrogance' to enable peace talks
- Senior MP says Russia capable of denying Israel access to Syrian airspace
- Paul Craig Roberts: Europe Descends Into Tyranny
- Syrian army shifts two divisions from Idlib to southern Syria to eliminate Daesh
- Western establishment puppet Navalny faces new charges for violating street protest rules
- The worst police shooting yet - UPDATE: Officer fired
- The end of scientific integrity? Cochrane Collaboration expels critic of Big Pharma - 4 other board members resign
- Presumption of guilt: Democratic Senator adheres to #MeToo mandate on Kavanaugh accusations
- Iowa freight train derailment sends rail cars plunging into river - bridge destroyed
- 'You were not coaching': Serena Williams display of anger at coach over US Open scandal
- Good samaritan may face charges for rescuing animals during Hurricane Florence without a permit
- IRS could pull anti-Kavanaugh groups' non-profit status for clear violation of terms in disrupting hearings
- Man given a 'pass' after sexual assault; losing his government job was punishment enough
- Agents take 2,000 migrants into custody at single border crossing, drug cartels use distraction for shipments
- Swedish populist party wins so many seats it's having trouble filling them
- Buddhist teacher forced devotees into sex, spent donation money on lavish life
- Number of illegal aliens in America estimated to be at 22 million
- My face-to-face encounter with Palestinian nonviolent resistance
- British man claiming to be pharmacist from Birmingham arrested in Syria on suspicion of being a Daesh member
- Australia's strawberry sabotage spreads to New Zealand
- AfD supporters rally to protest 'Islamization' of German city Rostock sparking 'massive' counter-protests
- Regarding Kavanaugh accusations: A helpful reminder why due process matters
- Kavanaugh accuser Blasey Ford agrees to Senate testimony on sex assault claim
- New book gathers high-level testimony that CIA/NSA actively prevented sharing of intel that would stop 9/11
- Dalai Lama's recent remarks on migrants follow a CIA, Nazi and slavery-linked history
- The Skripal affair's prequel - Britain investigates the "Great Forgery" of 1924
- Unique medieval Venetian coin found in abandoned Swedish port intrigues scientists
- Fossil found in Russia closes case on mystery of "world's oldest creature"
- A long time ago, America needed Syria
- Flashback: Partners in crime: The CIA and American Psychological Association
- Scientists believe they've solved mystery of Caravaggio's death
- Flashback: Wall Street's 'James Bond of money' and the killer bag lady
- Archaeologists discover evidence of ancient Italian hemp fiber production in skeletal teeth
- Flashback: Taking down their own asset: CIA-drug money laundering and the assassination of Nicholas Deak
- Steppe sons: The Aryans did not come from India, they conquered it
- Wikileaks docs reveal Assange bid for Russian visa
- Sandstone sphinx dating from last dynasty of ancient Egypt uncovered in Aswan
- So what if Braveheart isn't historically accurate - its an inspirational story of rebellion and courage against foreign occupation
- Legends of a medieval female pope may be true
- Computer science professor says old websites vanish every day: 'We lose far more than we save'
- Debunking Churchill: It's time to face the painful truth that Winston's vanity and recklessness cost countless British lives and lost the empire
- When Khrushchev toured America: 'No sour cabbage soup for these people'
- 50,000 year old mummified wolf pup and caribou found in Yukon permafrost gold miners in Canada
- Here's what you need to know about the Russia's S-300 missile system
- Prototype invention promises new audio clues for the diagnosis of IBS
- Newly discovered neuron circuit directly connects the gut to the brain
- Japan's 'hopping rovers' land successfully, send first images of Ryugu asteroid
- NASA balloon films atmospheric turbulence in noctilucent clouds
- Deep sea gulper eel caught in rare video by Nautilus expedition in Hawaii
- Human egg cells produced in the lab
- Animal Cognition: Toddlers and chimpanzees share a surprising unspoken language
- Ex-Google CEO Schmidt predicts two separate internets, led by US & China
- Worst idea ever: Climatologists want to build a wall around Antarctic ice sheets to protect them
- Researchers identify earliest known animal though analyzing fossilized cholesterol molecules
- Gaia satellite detects a shake in the Milky Way
- The next big 'space weather' event poses an astronomical risk to modern man
- 'Deep creep' discovery near California's deadliest faults could explain mystery earthquakes
- Mysterious infrared signal from a neutron star detected by researchers
- Region head predicts cloned woolly mammoths will roam Siberia again within a decade
- Live long & prosper: Real-life Planet Vulcan orbiting 'Star Trek' sun & could host life
- The Moon is electric
- Earth's biological diversity: There are more microbial species on Earth than stars in the galaxy
- Hints of a fourth type of invisible neutrino creates more confusion
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Global cloud bands shift - Wheat and rice yield down - What's next?
- Waterspout filmed over the York River, Virginia
- Fake News: Volcanologist blasts The Sunday Times for Katla volcano fearmongering
- 'The whole beach is gone!' Huge 7.5metre deep sinkhole suddenly appears at same location in Queensland, Australia as one in 2015
- At least 4 dead after record rainfall causes flash floods in northern Tunisia - almost a foot of rain in 24 hours
- Swollen river sweeps away vehicles as flash floods hit Himachal Pradesh, India
- Deadly 'Child of Krakatau' volcano erupts 56 times in one day in Indonesia
- 20 rescued from Rohtang Pass after 4 foot of fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Azerbaijan capital struck by rare eruption of mud volcano and flooding on same morning
- 2 foot of September snow in 24 hours damages apple, potato crops in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Hurricane Florence brings whale ashore on Caswell Beach, North Carolina
- Warning over whale carcass at Wattamolla beach in New South Wales, Australia
- "Aggressive" green crabs threaten Canada's coastal ecosystem
- Summer isn't officially over, but Whistler Blackcomb ski resort in British Columbia is already looking like a winter wonderland
- As Hurricane Florence flooding recedes, dead fish cover eastern North Carolina highways
- Tornado rips through Ottawa and Gatinea areas in Canada
- Saskatchewan hit with early snow - up to 6 inches
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Snowiest summer ever - Early frost in corn belt - "Why the blurb?"
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Rice crop wipe out - 200 year floods - Golden waterspouts
- Hailstorms wreak havoc on crops in 6 villages in Uganda
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- Mystery explosion that shook walls in Auckland, New Zealand blamed on school fireworks
- The link between diabetes meds and flesh-eating genital infections
- Increasing muscle strength can improve brain function
- Chaga mushroom tea: The many benefits of this health-boosting beverage
- CDC say Alzheimer's disease and dementia cases to double by 2060
- Apple Cider Vinegar: Nectar of the gods?
- Regular sauna use lowers risk of disease
- Brainwashed by the mainstream media: Americans aren't ready to demand affordable healthcare - RT's Keiser Report
- Increasing your life expectancy: Modern medicine's impact on the extension of life
- Antibiotic-Resistant superbugs are getting deadlier - viruses may be a solution
- Do psychotropic drugs enhance, or diminish, human agency?
- Resistance to change: After 80 years cosmetic chemicals are still unregulated
- WHO study finds global lack of physical activity rising especially in wealthier countries
- The Impossible Burger: Vegan GMO burger that 'bleeds' hits hundreds of fast food locations including 'Organic' ones
- The problem with excessive earwax
- The Tennessee Sudden Infant Death Syndrome cluster: How Wyeth concealed the DPT vaccine SIDS link
- SOTT Focus: A Tale of Two Studies: Looking Beyond Headlines to Decode What the Science Really Says About Diet
- Low carb diet 'should be first line of approach to tackle type 2 diabetes' and prolong lifespan
- Are carbs good for you? Fat chance!
- Study suggests lutein-rich diets may help preserve cognitive function as the brain ages
- Why does bottled water have an expiration date?
- The Child is the Father to the Man: 9 Foundational habits young men should start now to raise themselves right
- Expectations: Exploring the invisible forces that shape human behavior
- Getting to know how others see you can help you see yourself
- The liking gap: Do people enjoy your company more than you think?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Where is Your Awareness?
- The new science of inner speech
- Stick Figures: Drawing is a good way to learn
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: From Sinners to Saints: Exploring the Psychology of Good and Evil
- Taking time to pause
- Tips for raising mentally strong children
- The psychology of denial and how to make it through a disaster
- Lao Tzu's four cardinal virtues on how to live a more meaningful life
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Journey Into Darkness: Inside the Criminal Mind
- It's all about the screens: Why it matters that teens are reading less
- New study suggests women's brains are better suited for deep space travel
- Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person (and why it doesn't matter)
- Best of the Web: Why boys need their fathers (or at least fatherly role-models): Masculinity becomes toxic only when it's without MEANING
- Living with aphantasia: 'I can't picture things in my mind'
- The wide-ranging, negative consequences of skim reading: We're losing our ability for complex thought and emotion
- Advice for lack of motivation: Give advice, don't seek it
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Daredevil raccoon climbs high-rise in Ocean City, NJ, drops from about 8 stories
- 'Sesame Street' producers deny accusations that Bert and Ernie are in fact Russian spies
- Theresa May admits she gets 'irritated' by human beings and their irrational impulses
- Mayor Goodboy: Meet the golden retriever serving as California town's mayor
- Still thinking about moving to Canada? Justin Trudeau's top 5 cringe-worthy moments
- NRATV 'rails' against changes to Thomas the Tank Engine to increase diversity
- OPINION: I am part of the Resistance inside the Galactic Empire
- 'Vegetarian' dog embarrasses owner after it picks meat on live TV
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
Quote of the Day
See, in my line of work you got to keep repeating things over and over and over again for the truth to sink in, to kind of catapult the propaganda.
Recent Comments
Robert Hannigan (CMG) - Director of the signals intelligence and cryptography agency the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ). He...
Doping my ass, they're all men!! Transgenders who are playing a womens sport, what women has the power to best this brutish beast?? How ANYONE IS...
Here's the UK Guardian's version - [Link] .... British spies were first to spot Trump team's links with Russia They might want to make the story...
Syria is well within its right to shoot down Israeli aircraft. Perhaps the IDF will lose several aircraft before having a long think? If possible.
Come on people Think dammit think~ it's not about the strawberries, it's not about the banana's, it's about the packaging dammit...it's all about...
Comment: See also: 'We didn't hide behind any aircraft': Israel insists its jets not to blame for downing Russian Il-20