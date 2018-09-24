© Ministry of Defense



All Israel's

claims

are false,

Data captured by Russia's S-400 system in Syria proves Israeli jets were responsible for the downing the Russian plane, the Defense Ministry said, adding that the Syrian missile changed its course shortly before hitting the Il-20.Data gleaned from the S-400 air defense system deployed at the Russian Khmeimim air base in Syria's Latakia province has revealed that the Syrian anti-air missile was, in fact, targeting an Israeli F-16 jet before it abruptly altered its course and eventually hit the Russian aircraft.The radar images revealed at the briefing "clearly showed the direction of the flight of the S-200 missile launched by the Syrian air defense system, as well as the locations of the Russian and Israeli aircraft," Konashenkov said,However, the missile then suddenly changed its course and "locked on a target with a larger radar cross-section and slower speed," which was the Russian reconnaissance plane coming in for landing.The Israeli aircraft then continued to patrol the area off the Syrian coast, the radar data shows, refuting the claims by the Israeli Defense Forces that their planes had already returned to Israeli airspace at the moment of the incident.the major general told journalists.about its alleged noninvolvement in this tragedy that claimed lives of 15 Russian servicemen" he added.It said that the Israeli Air Force gave the Russian side less than a minute's warning before their air raid, leaving virtually no time for any safety maneuvers. Moreover, the Israelis misinformed the Russians about the location of their targets.Israel expressed its condolences to Russia over the tragedy but repeatedly denied responsibility while pinning the blame on Damascus.