© Steiner et al., 2022, PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0 (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)



© Tikva Steiner/Hebrew University



© Tikva Steiner/Hebrew University



First evidence of farming in Mideast More information: Abundance or stress? Faunal exploitation patterns and subsistence strategies: The case study of Brush Hut 1 at Ohalo II, a submerged 23,000-year-old camp in the Sea of Galilee, Israel. Faunal exploitation of a brush hut at Ohalo II. PLOS ONE (2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0262434

Journal information: PLoS ONE

A new article published today in PLOS ONE by a Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU)'s Institute of Archaeology team and colleagues focused on the remains of. Through a close analysis of the abundance, variety and through use of animal remains, the team concluded that these survivors of the latest Ice AgeThe Israeli site, known as Ohalo II, was occupied at the end of the last Ice Age ("Last Glacial Maximum"), between 23,500 and 22,500 years ago.The study, led by HU doctoral student Tikvah Steiner, under the supervision of HU Professor Rivka Rabinovich and University of Haifa archaeologist Prof. Dani Nadel who excavated the site, examined the diet and extensive use of animal parts to determine the welfare and lifestyle of these ancient inhabitants.Ironically enough, Ohalo II was discovered in 1989, following drought conditions that lowered the water level of the Sea of Galilee by several meters. Excavations were carried out between 1989-1991, and again between 1998-2001. The site covers 2000 meters and is located near the southern tip of the modern Sea of Galilee, about 9 km south of Tiberias. The site contains the remains ofAbundant organic and inorganic materials provide a wealth of information about the lifestyle of fisher-hunter-gatherers during that period.From a close analysis of, as well previous documentation regarding the number of, the team concluded that Ohalo II presents a different picture of subsistence than most other early Epipaleolithic sites.she added.The current study focused on reptile, bird and mammal remains found in one of the huts during its three consecutive occupations. As part of the study, identification and quantification was carried out of the different animal species, bone sizes were measured, and bone surfaces were subjected to spectroscopic examination to identify signs of cutting and wear. In addition, Dr. Rebecca Biton, a post-doctoral student at the Hebrew University and an expert in herpetology, discovered that the turtles were all of a uniform size, which might indicate a conscious selection by the hunters for a specific size of turtle shell.Steiner and her colleagues believe that the. In this way, Ohalo II is a wonderful example of a true broad-spectrum economy during the latest Ice Age, at the very beginning of the Epipaleolithic period.