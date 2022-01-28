Comment: Once in a liftetime? That remains to be seen...
Videos uploaded on social media show a thin layer of ice on the surface of the sea, which is unique in Greece. Sea Ice usually occurs in northern Atlantic, Arctic and Antarctic, not Greece.
Sea ice is simply frozen salt water. It forms, grows, and melts in the ocean. In contrast, icebergs, glaciers, ice sheets, and ice shelves all originate on land. Sea ice occurs in both the Arctic and Antarctic as well as the northern Atlantic.
The village of Sagiada on the shores of the Ionian Sea is the westernmost point of mainland Greece.
The river Thyamis flows into the sea 4 km south of the village. There are plains in the southern part of the municipal unit and mountains on the Albanian border. The village of Sagiada is 10 km ( 6 miles) west of Filiates, and 15 km northwest of the capital of Thesprotia, Igoumenitsa.
The lowest temperature recorded in Greece from Elpis is -18.1 ° C.
The sea ice appeared as Greece is trying to recover from the heavy snowstorms that swept the eastern parts of the country, including Athens and the Greek islands.
The Meteo.gr weather service reported that in the early morning hours of Wednesday it recorded low negative temperatures in most of the mainland, with the lowest value being recorded in Lefkochori, Fthiotida with -18.1 ° C. (-0.4°F).
According to a press statement, 288 meteorological stations of the network of automatic meteorological stations in Greece recorded negative minimum temperatures, of which 44 meteorological stations recorded temperatures below -10 ° C.
The following map, with the color scale, presents the minimum temperatures in the early morning hours of Wednesday 26/01/2022, as recorded by the network of automatic meteorological stations of the National Observatory of Athens / Meteo.gr.
