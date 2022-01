Recent research from Gallup documents changes in America's political ideology over the last year. A previous preference for the Democratic Party shifted to a preference for the GOP.This shift likely reflected a variety of factors, including the change in presidents, the response to COVID-19, and the rise in inflation. When polling numbers were broken down by race, an additional theme emerged:Could it be that racial minorities don't agree with defunding the police? Or, for that matter, woke racial segregation , or being actively discriminated against in the name of racial "equity," or enforcing language such as "Latinx" after members of the Latino community said they find it offensive After receiving feedback that things aren't going as expected, it's time to reconsider the game plan. Appealing to the most radical factions of the political Left has not been a successful strategy. Dr. Debra Soh is a sex neuroscientist, the host of The Dr. Debra Soh Podcast, and the author of The End of Gender: Debunking the Myths About Sex and Identity in Our Society.