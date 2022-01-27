Society's Child
Woke ideas about race don't represent racial minorities
Washington Examiner
Tue, 25 Jan 2022 08:00 UTC
On average, 25% described their views as liberal, 37% as moderate, and 36% as conservative. Compared with Republicans and independents, greater ideological diversity was evident within the Democratic Party, with half identifying as liberal and the other half identifying as moderate (37%) or conservative (12%).
This shift likely reflected a variety of factors, including the change in presidents, the response to COVID-19, and the rise in inflation. When polling numbers were broken down by race, an additional theme emerged: Only 26% of blacks and 28% of Hispanics identified as liberal. A similar trend has been documented among Asian Americans, with 44% disapproving of President Joe Biden's performance, demonstrating the greatest disapproval rating among racial minority groups.
These findings may come as a surprise, considering the Democrats' laserlike focus on issues pertaining to race and their steadfast support for increasingly liberal policies that purport to solve racism.
But being a racial minority does not mean that an individual defaults to the furthest-left politics available. Those championing social justice can't seem to wrap their minds around the fact that "people of color" aren't a monolith favoring fringe activism, or the reality that some minority communities are actually socially conservative.
Could it be that racial minorities don't agree with defunding the police? Or, for that matter, woke racial segregation, or being actively discriminated against in the name of racial "equity," or enforcing language such as "Latinx" after members of the Latino community said they find it offensive?
Leftists will surely brainstorm creative ways to dismiss these findings as nothing more than nonwhite responders' "white-adjacency" and internalized racism. But there are many liberals like me who are not white, do not view the world through the eternal lens of race, and believe that doing so is, in fact, racist. Many of us are not on board with these niche, nonsensical ideas being spread throughout society, no matter how well-intentioned, because we find them divisive.
After receiving feedback that things aren't going as expected, it's time to reconsider the game plan. Appealing to the most radical factions of the political Left has not been a successful strategy.
Dr. Debra Soh is a sex neuroscientist, the host of The Dr. Debra Soh Podcast, and the author of The End of Gender: Debunking the Myths About Sex and Identity in Our Society.
