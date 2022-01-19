biden confused head scratch
A new poll finds that support for the Republican Party has risen to its highest since 1995, enjoying a 9 per cent boost since the start of 2021.

According to the Gallup survey, 47 per cent of Americans identified as Republican or Republican-leading at the end of last year, compared to just 38 per cent at the start of the year.

"Meanwhile, 42 percent of survey participants identified as Democrat or Democrat-leaning between October 1 and December 31, a seven percent decrease from the first quarter of the year," reports the Daily Mail.

With Republicans likely to take both the Senate and the House later this year, it appears increasingly plausible than Biden will be a lame duck president.

As we highlighted last week, Biden's approval rating dropped by a whopping 11 points in a single month, leaving him on a record low of 33 per cent.


Comment: See: How low can he go? Biden's approval rating drops to 33% as inflation surges


A separate poll also found that just 15.5 per cent of Americans trust Biden when it comes to information about COVID, while his inability to stop runaway inflation has also eviscerated support for his administration.

Meanwhile, a separate poll conducted by Schoen Cooperman Research finds that the number of Americans who believe Joe Biden legitimately won the election has shrunk by 10 per cent since last April.

Now only a narrow majority of 54 per cent think Biden won fair and square.

The same poll found that only 26 per cent believe democracy "is secured for future generations," while 51 per cent think it's in danger of extinction.