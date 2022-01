© Drew Angerer via Getty Images

A new poll finds that support for the Republican Party has risen to its highest since 1995, enjoying a 9 per cent boost since the start of 2021.With Republicans likely to take both the Senate and the House later this year, it appears increasingly plausible than Biden will be a lame duck president.A separate poll also found that just 15.5 per cent of Americans trust Biden when it comes to information about COVID, while his inability to stop runaway inflation has also eviscerated support for his administration.Now only a narrow majority of 54 per cent think Biden won fair and square.The same poll found that only 26 per cent believe democracy "is secured for future generations," while 51 per cent think it's in danger of extinction.