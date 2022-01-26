Society's Child
Bari Weiss slams Biden's 'pandemic of bureaucracy' on Bill Maher
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 14:13 UTC
Journalist and author Bari Weiss appeared on TV host Bill Maher's show Friday night and delivered an impassioned discourse on the COVID-19 narrative.
"I'm done with COVID. I'm done!" declared Weiss as the crowd applauded. "I went so hard on COVID. I sprayed the Pringle's cans that I bought at the grocery store. I stripped my clothes off because I thought COVID would be on my clothes. Like, I did it all. I watched Tiger King. I got to the end of Spotify. We all did it, right?"
"No, we didn't all do it," responded a serious Maher.
"Well, here's the thing: a lot of us did do it," the former New York Times editor continued. "And then we were told, 'You get the vaccine. You get the vaccine and you go back to normal.' And we haven't gotten back to normal."
"And it's ridiculous at this point. I know that so many of my liberal and progressive friends are with me on this, and they do not wanna say it out loud because they are scared to be called 'anti-vax' or to be called 'science denial' or to be, you know, smeared as a Trumper," the Substack star added.
"I'm sorry. If you believe the science, you will look at the data that we did not have two years ago," the popular writer went on. "And you will find out that cloth masks do not do anything. You will realize that you can show your vaccine passport at a restaurant and still be asymptomatic and carrying Omicron."
"And you will realize, most importantly, that this is going to be remembered by the younger generation as a catastrophic moral crime," Weiss quipped.
"The city of Flint, Michigan, which is 80 percent, I think, minority students, has just announced indefinite virtual schooling. In the past two years, we've seen among young girls a 51 percent increase in self-harm," Weiss noted.
"People are killing themselves. They are anxious; they are depressed; they are lonely," Weiss stated. "That is why we need to end it, more than any inconvenience that it's been to the rest of us. I think — " commented Weiss, before she is interrupted by thunderous applause from the studio audience.
"At this point, it's a pandemic of bureaucracy. It's a pandemic of bureaucracy. It's not real anymore," Weiss concluded, speaking over the mass cheering.
Comment: Good for Weiss, but how many of the liberal-leaning - or of any leaning - have yet to open their eyes about the tyrannical nature of mandates and the madness of group-think?!?
Below is YouTuber Liberal Hivemind's very good analysis of Weiss's very reasonable rant: