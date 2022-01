Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer on Sunday revealed how the Biden family have profited from business with individuals "linked to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence."Schweizer, the author of Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win , said Biden's son Hunter, while the elder Biden was serving as both vice president and president, was engaged in deals with individuals tied to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence. He called the Biden family's business dealings "unprecedented."He continued, "And these deals, which we lay out in the book, were carried out by a couple of individuals. One is a guy named Che Feng. Hunter Biden, in the Hunter Biden emails, refers to him as the Super Chairman. That's kind of his nickname for him, and he says in one email, 'I don't believe in the lottery anymore, but I believe in the Super Chairman.'"According to Schweizer, Jiao's business partner is "the daughter of the former head of the ministry of state security.""And for the life of me, Mark, this is unprecedented," he added. "I don't know of a time in American history where the American first family has had this kind of a financial bond with a foreign intelligence service, particularly a foreign intelligence service that wants to defeat the United States in global competition."Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent