Hunter Biden's admission today that his tax affairs are under investigation comes as CBS News learned the FBI has been looking into the younger Biden's financial records since 2018. Hunter Biden said it will be proven he asked legally and appropriately while aides to his father said he is "proud of his son" who emerged stronger after enduring "vicious personal attacks" by Republicans during the campaign.



(....)



On that Hunter Biden investigation, CBS News has learned that law enforcement didn't actively pursue the case in the weeks leading up to November 3rd. Keeping with Justice department policy of mostly freezing political-sensitive cases leading up to Election Day, but now clearly the case is active again.

WELKER: Tonight, President-Elect Joe Biden's son Hunter revealing he is under federal investigation by the U.S. Attorney's office in Delaware for his taxes. In a statement, the younger Biden saying: "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers." Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine and China while his father was vice president were the target of attacks by President Trump during the campaign.



PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Where's Hunter?



WELKER: In 2019, President Trump was impeached for pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens but was ultimately acquitted. Hunter Biden denying any wrongdoing. I pressed Joe Biden in the final presidential election. [TO BIDEN] [on 10/22/20] In retrospect, was anything about those relationships inappropriate or unethical?



JOE BIDEN [on 10/22/20]: Not one single solitary thing was out of line. Not a single thing.



WELKER: Tonight, a spokesperson saying Biden's deeply proud of his son. The Justice Department declining to comment.

Just over a month after the 2020 presidential election, Hunter Biden and his father's team dropped their spin operation on Wednesday against any and all criticism of Hunter's corruption business dealings, admitting that Hunter's under federal investigation over his taxes.But when it came to the network evening newscasts, ABC and CBS couldn't be bothered to each give it even a minute's time or even allude to the efforts by those such as the New York Post and Tucker Carlson to expose his dealings in China.ABC's World News Tonight threw together only 29 seconds on Hunter as part of a much larger report fawning over President-Elect Joe Biden's selection of Lloyd Austin to run the Defense Department.After touting Hunter's insistence that he did nothing wrong, Bruce concluded:Given how ABC couldn't dare to speak ill of China due to parent company Disney's business dealings there, one isn't entirely surprised.Political correspondent Ed O'Keefe both opened and ended his Biden report with esoteric summations of what Hunter could have been up to and how Biden was "proud of" him:Talk about a lack of journalistic curiosity there, Ed."As President-Elect Joe Biden moves forward with his transition, tonight there is new scrutiny of his son Hunter. A federal investigation involving his taxes," anchor Lester Holt said in his lead-in to White House correspondent Kristen Welker's story.However, Welker refused to concede President Trump's "attacks" were legitimate or utter Bobulinski's name:So with the liberal networks largely refusing to go into any specifics over the last few months about what Hunter Biden has been up to in his adult life or continually speak ill of their beloved China, it was no surprise that ABC, CBS, and NBC decided to do the bare minimum and hope that viewers take their medicine and move on.Thankfully, more than a few Americans know better.This latest act of media deference toward the Biden family was made possible by advertisers such as Dove (on ABC), Google (on NBC), and TD Ameritrade (on CBS). Follow the links to the MRC's Conservatives Fight Back page.