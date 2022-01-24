© The Center for American Liberty via AP



A mother who claims teachers secretly manipulated herinto changing her gender identity and name has filed a legal case against a tiny California school district.Spreckels Union School District was responsible for "extreme and outrageous conduct" that led the student on a path toward transitioning as a boy and drove a wedge between mother and child, according to the claim filed Wednesday by a conservative legal group.The legal claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — follows a dustup in the district last fall after the author of a book widely criticized as "anti-transgender" quoted the two teachers speaking at a conference about how to run an LGBTQ+ club in a conservative community.Spreckels is a speck of a town in the agricultural Salinas Valley, about 90 miles (144 kilometers) south of San Francisco. It was once home to the world's largest sugar refinery and was the setting for some scenes in the 1955 film based on John Steinbeck's "East of Eden."While Konen said her daughter had revealed she was bisexual,She wasn't told the purpose of the meeting until her daughter entered the room and sat across a table from her and teacher Lori Caldeira broke the news.Konen said she began to cry.Konen said she gave the school permission to use a boy's name for attendance purposes and tried to be supportive, but it was difficult.But it wasn't until this fall that Konen began to question how her daughter got on the path to a different identity after the article by Abigail Shrier circulated around town.In a leaked recording from a California Teachers Association conference,Neither Caldeira nor Baraki could be reached by The Associated Press for comment. Caldeira told the San Francisco Chronicle the quotes were accurate but taken out of context or misrepresented. The stalking comment was a joke, she said.Caldeira, who has been awarded as a role model for inclusion, defended their work, saying students set the agenda and the teachers were there to provide honest and fair answers to their questions.The teachers were placed on administrative leave in November. They had attended the conference on their own time, butThe district hired a law firm to investigate, which is ongoing, and the UBU club was suspended.Konen was applauded when she blasted school board members at a meeting in December, saying the teachers took away her ability to parent.Superintendent Eric Tarallo said the legal claim would be addressed in the judicial system and personnel policies prevented him from revealing if the teachers were back at school. He said the district was reviewing and updating policies on student clubs.The California Teachers Association said the conference was one of dozens each year that, in part, help educators understand the need to protect students from discrimination, including sexual orientation and gender identity or expression.It criticized the group bringing the lawsuit, which it noted is using the case to raise money for its cause."We are concerned about a political climate right now in which outside political forces fuel chaos and misinformation and seek to divide parents, educators and school communities for their own political gain, which is evident in this complaint," spokeswoman Lisa Gardiner said. "The Center for American Liberty is concerned with pushing its own political agenda through litigation and has filed multiple lawsuits against various school districts and communities."said attorney Harmeet Dhillon, who filed the case.Under state and federal law, however, students have privacy rights that extend to sexual orientation and gender identity, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Only in limited circumstances can a school notify a parent of their child's sexual identity against their wishes."Outside of school, these students may similarly face potential hostility at home because of who they are," said attorney Peter Renn of Lambda Legal. "For example, involuntarily outing a student as LGBTQ to their parents can very well lead to them getting kicked out of the home in some circumstances."Konen said her daughter is now doing well in high school.