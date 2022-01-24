Society's Child
Saudi strikes kill and injure hundreds in Yemen
RT
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 18:22 UTC
Targets struck on Friday reportedly included a prison and an airport in the northern city of Sa'ada, various government facilities and a telecommunications building in Hodeidah. Many of the victims were rushed to Al-Gumhourriyeh Hospital in Sa'ada, which received 138 wounded and 70 dead, according to the aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF).
Al-Gumhourriyeh is so overwhelmed that it can't accept any more patients, and at least two other hospitals in the city have received large numbers of casualties, MSF said. There are still many bodies at the scene of the most devastating strike, at the prison in Sa'ada.
"It is impossible to know how many people have been killed," said Ahmed Mahat, MSF's head of mission in Yemen. "It seems to have been a horrific act of violence."
The Red Cross said it sent medical supplies to two of the hospitals that were flooded with casualties. The bombing in Hodeidah knocked out internet service nationwide and allegedly killed at least three children. The online blackout has reportedly hampered efforts to deliver aid and gather information about the airstrikes.
The Saudi-led coalition said it had struck the port of Hodeidah and "military targets" in Sanaa, Yemen's capital. According to the state-owned Saudi Press Agency, the strikes were carried out "in response to the threat of hostile attacks."
The coalition intensified airstrikes in Yemen earlier this week in response to Houthi drone attacks in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia's partner in the war.
Houthi spokesman Yahya Sare'e claimed the attacks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi were retaliation for the coalition's escalating aggression in Yemen. After Friday's devastating airstrikes, Sare'e signaled another cycle of retaliation, saying "we advise the foreign companies in the Emirates to leave because they invest in an unsafe country, and the rulers of this country continue in their aggression against Yemen."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- To what extent was the West behind Serbia's Rio Tinto protests?
- Fincher's cult classic film gets a new anti-climatic ending upon release in China
- Why no one is freaking out about the looming massive earthquake threat in the Pacific Northwest
- Los Angeles school district to require students to wear 'non-cloth masks with a nose wire'
- 8 killed after heavy rain causes damage and landslides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan
- Mother: teachers manipulated child to change gender identity
- Saudi strikes kill and injure hundreds in Yemen
- Snow blankets Athens, Greek islands and Turkey's Istanbul
- Virginia school boards sue to block Youngkin order making masks optional
- UK gov't to 'postpone' Covid jab mandate for NHS staff, follows massive protests and study showing 100,000+ workers would be sacked
- Fauci's popularity crumbling among young Americans - four out of five say he should resign
- UK: What NHS workers told me at the mandate protest
- One America News urges viewers to call cable companies to stay on air
- Best of the Web: I'm a public school teacher. The kids aren't alright.
- Democrats punt the other "Big Lie": Fuel doubts over the legitimacy of the coming elections
- Best of the Web: Mercola: Can the Shot Suppress Your Immune System
- Unseasonal wildfire in California's Big Sur forces evacuations, over 1,500 acres scorched
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Ukraine Gambit - US Attempting to Destroy Russia
- 1 missing after floods and mudslides in Machu Picchu, Peru
- Switzerland latest country to suddenly drop vaccine passports, intends to keep 'other restrictions in place'
- To what extent was the West behind Serbia's Rio Tinto protests?
- Fauci's popularity crumbling among young Americans - four out of five say he should resign
- Democrats punt the other "Big Lie": Fuel doubts over the legitimacy of the coming elections
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Ukraine Gambit - US Attempting to Destroy Russia
- Switzerland latest country to suddenly drop vaccine passports, intends to keep 'other restrictions in place'
- Russia's gold & foreign currency reserves hit historic high
- US Secretary Blinken's psychopathological incapacity to negotiate with Russia revealed through content analysis
- UK begins evacuation of diplomats from Ukraine
- 'Pandemic' narrative over - false flag in Ukraine next?
- Anti-lockdown protesters smash EU diplomatic service HQ in Brussels
- What Hitchcock taught the social engineers
- Is perfidious Erdogan destroying Russia for The Great Turan?
- German navy chief resigns after saying 'Putin deserves respect, Ukraine lost Crimea'
- Non-profit hitmen: NPR smears charity founder seeking due process for J6 detainees
- White House infighting: Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain accused of hidin' Biden
- Ex-US soldiers with alleged neo-Nazi links showing up at Ukrainian front line
- Bill Gates calls for "aggressive" carbon taxes to "accelerate" Fourth Industrial Revolution
- Catherine Austin Fitts: We're 'Headed for a Digital Concentration Camp'
- US Navy detains ship from Iran carrying cargo for Yemen's Houthi's
- Biden says elections might not be legitimate if reform bills aren't passed
- Fincher's cult classic film gets a new anti-climatic ending upon release in China
- Los Angeles school district to require students to wear 'non-cloth masks with a nose wire'
- Mother: teachers manipulated child to change gender identity
- Saudi strikes kill and injure hundreds in Yemen
- Virginia school boards sue to block Youngkin order making masks optional
- UK gov't to 'postpone' Covid jab mandate for NHS staff, follows massive protests and study showing 100,000+ workers would be sacked
- UK: What NHS workers told me at the mandate protest
- One America News urges viewers to call cable companies to stay on air
- Best of the Web: I'm a public school teacher. The kids aren't alright.
- Six former Navy SEALs run for Congress with one goal: Take down Pelosi
- Best of the Web: Tens of thousands gather in Washington to call for an end to Covid mandates
- Alberta Canada inadvertently published (and quickly deletes) health data exposing more than half of vaccinated deaths have been counted as unvaccinated
- Israel insists it only 'legally' spies on citizens
- Denver elementary school to hold BLM event teaching kindergarteners, first graders to disrupt the 'nuclear family,' recognize 'trans-antagonistic violence'
- Response to the US Department of State's fact sheet Facts vs. Fiction: Russian Disinformation on Ukraine
- Waterloo school board trying to obliterate debate over sexualized children's books
- The Dark Side of the Metaverse
- Irish man charged for refusing to wear face mask and exposing his buttocks on flight from Dublin to New York
- Moderna stock crash intensifies: Losses top $130 billion after scientists find Covid boosters aren't halting omicron infections
- California lawmaker introduces bill to allow child vaccinations without parental consent
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wall Street and the Russian Revolution, with Richard B. Spence
- Is Vesuvius taking an extended siesta?
- How the untimely death of RG Collingwood changed the course of philosophy forever
- As a former US intelligence officer, I see a red flag in the CIA's latest anti-Russia playbook
- Metal plate inserted into 2,000 year-old Peruvian warrior's skull may be oldest evidence of surgery
- Early hominid in China had biggest known brain of the time
- 2,000-year-old Celtic hoard of gold 'rainbow cups' discovered in Germany
- Pathologizing politics: The difference between pathocracy studies and the F-scale
- Rare African script holds clues to the evolution of writing
- Extremely rare 2000-year-old wooden figure unearthed in a Buckinghamshire ditch
- Earliest human remains in eastern Africa dated to more than 230,000 years ago
- Mysterious ancient tombs reveal 4,500-year-old highway network in north-west Arabia
- Ancient Mesopotamian discovery transforms knowledge of early farming
- Contrary to Hollywood, study finds medieval warhorses were surprisingly small in stature
- 6th century mosaic revealed in Turkey during excavation
- Giant 'sea dragon' surfaces in one of Britain's 'greatest ever' prehistoric finds
- 'After 900 nuclear tests on our land, US wants to ethnically cleanse us': meet the most bombed nation in the world
- Flashback: Geomythology looks to ancient stories for hints of scientific truth
- 3,000 year-old tombs of wealthy Chinese "Ce" clan discovered
- State archive error reveals Israeli minister Aharon Zisling said he could 'forgive instances of rape' in redacted 1948 documents
- Why no one is freaking out about the looming massive earthquake threat in the Pacific Northwest
- Why the Yamnaya population should be seen as quintessentially European
- Impossible material made possible inside a graphene sandwich
- Even in the depths of sleep our brains are alert to stranger danger, new study reveals
- Cambrian explosion becomes more explosive
- Monster black hole spotted on dwarf galaxy 'giving birth' to stars
- 'Strange history' of photons challenges our understanding of quantum interactions
- Quantum computing in silicon hits 99 per cent accuracy
- Tech bros propose replacing women with 'synthetic wombs'
- Genetic risk factor found for risk of smell and taste loss from Covid-19
- Chinese scientists develop electronic skin with haptic feedback
- Bill would give US government 'kill switch' in all new cars
- Earth's interior is cooling faster than expected
- Intelligent design at work? Plant biologist finds "mutation is very non-random"
- 1,000-light-year wide bubble surrounding Earth is source of all nearby, young stars
- FedEx requests FAA permission to add anti-missile laser system to cargo planes
- Your gut senses the difference between real sugar and artificial sweetener
- Word goes woke: Microsoft introduces politically correct feature that suggests alternatives for 'offensive' phrases like 'mankind'
- Teenage hacker takes control of more than 20 Teslas through a flaw in third-party software
- Study of hydras indicates there was sleep before there were brains
- 8 killed after heavy rain causes damage and landslides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan
- Snow blankets Athens, Greek islands and Turkey's Istanbul
- Unseasonal wildfire in California's Big Sur forces evacuations, over 1,500 acres scorched
- 1 missing after floods and mudslides in Machu Picchu, Peru
- Northern area of Pakistan receives 4 feet of snow
- Heavy snowfall blocks over 730 roads in Himachal Pradesh, India - up to 6 feet of snow
- Skier captures spectacular northern lights display in Finland
- Floodwaters submerge parts of outback South Australia as record-breaking rains washes away highway and cars - 6 inches of rainfall in 24 hours
- Rare sight as Mykonos and all Cyclades are covered by snow in Greece
- Extreme cold weather hits eastern parts of the US
- More climate backtracking: 'A warming arctic drove Earth into the little ice age'
- Dump truck falls into sinkhole in Birmingport, Alabama
- Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes near Unalaska, Alaska
- Magnitude 6 quake strikes Talaud Islands, Indonesia
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes Japan
- Dead dolphin appears on beach on the Costa del Sol, Spain - the 8th since December
- Crowds gather to see huge dead whale carcass on Spanish beach
- 4-year-old girl injured in stray dog attack dies in hospital in Maharashtra, India
- Floods affect thousands in Southern Province, Zambia
- Costa Rica's Turrialba volcano erupts...again
- Meteor fireball over California and Nevada on January 23
- Meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Jan. 20)
- Meteor fireball over east of Spain (Jan. 15)
- Meteor fireball over Quebec and Vermont on January 19
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan 19)
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and surrounding states on January 20
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma on January 18
- Meteor fireball over France on January 16
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (Jan. 18)
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Jan. 2)
- Meteor fireball over Illinois on January 18
- Meteor fireball over Rajasthan, India on January 2
- Meteor fireball over 4 states of Brazil on January 14
- Bright meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Jan. 14)
- Meteor fireball over Hungary and other countries on January 13
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean (Jan. 12)
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on January 12
- Meteor fireball over Texas on January 7
- Meteor fireball over the Philippines on January 9
- Meteor fireball lights up sky above Mexico City on January 7
- Best of the Web: Mercola: Can the Shot Suppress Your Immune System
- 'Antimicrobial resistance' among leading causes of death globally, comprehensive analysis finds
- Record hospitalisations in highly vaccinated US states as omicron surge peaks
- Official data suggests the Triple Vaccinated may be developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome at an alarming rate
- Deaths up 40% among those aged 18-64 based on life insurance claims for 2021 after COVID-19 vaccine roll outs
- New research suggests COVID was less deadly than thought in first year of pandemic
- Triple-jabbed over-30s have higher infection rates than the unvaccinated, UKHSA data show
- The right to healthy food: Comorbidities & COVID-19
- Best of the Web: CDC study finds natural immunity is superior to vaccine immunity: long-lasting and broad spectrum
- Why are pandemic babies developmentally stunted?
- WHO says there's no evidence healthy children and adolescents need Covid boosters
- Study finds that even mild cases of Covid-19 affect memory & attention
- Crumbling narrative: Study casts doubt on effectiveness of Covid testing at schools
- Best of the Web: Large British study finds risk of myocarditis doubles after each mRNA jab
- Golden blood: The rarest blood type in the world
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Pandemic Charade is Making Kids Dumber
- Myocarditis tops list of COVID vaccine injuries among 12-17 year olds, VAERS data show
- MIT research scientist says kids should not receive COVID vaccines
- Gene that causes resistance to one of 'world's most important antibiotics' discovered in Georgia water
- SOTT Focus: SARS-CoV-2 is a Real Virus And it HAS Been Isolated on Numerous Occasions
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- The ambiguity of the evidence - Stephen Meyer's 'The God Hypothesis'
- How to de-program Greta Thunberg
- Brain surgery without a scalpel
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Five reasons why Dostoevsky is SO great
- Psychopaths and the managerial class: How homology in modus operandi risks pathocratic capture
- The brain uses bodily signals to regulate fear
- Best of the Web: Pre-emptive compliance versus "It will only happen when it has happened"
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY song plays over mysterious radio station believed to be Russian fail-safe
- Flashback: White liberals watch in amazement as black man acquires ID
- Pfizer CEO: SCOTUS ruling a 'clear violation of our Constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies'
- Fugitive ostriches invade Chinese city center
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
- 23 Covid-skeptic memes to kick off 2022!
- AOC claims Ron DeSantis kidnapped her and held her hostage in Miami and now she is dead
- Due to supply chain issues Democrats recommend mailing in your votes for 2024 now
- White House decorated with touching 2021 Christmas message: 'YOU WILL DIE'
- New York restaurant adds voting booth so they can allow people in without ID
- Presidential address lasts hours as Biden keeps trying to say 'Omicron' correctly
- Hillary Clinton reportedly considering losing again
- Bezos orders workers to dig through tornado rubble to keep filling orders
- Rudolph changes name to Rolanda, dominates Female Reindeer Games
- Hillary Clinton set to teach MasterClass on losing elections
- Camels enhanced with Botox barred from Saudi beauty contest
- To save time, Ghislaine just told to list the Hollywood celebs and politicians who didn't visit Epstein Island
The People's Champion
Quote of the Day
Truth fears no trial.
- Proverb
Recent Comments
The N95s have been required for the past year in the Czech Republic, including kids at school, can't even have an exhale valve.
HOPE Pelosi shits her pants...
more FEAR PORN....nothing to see here folks.
Oh my God ! Lighten Up ! - or not ...
Fight Club is hands down one the best films I’ve ever seen. It definitely demands multiple viewings to fully appreciate.