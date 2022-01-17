John Solomon at Just the News reported this evening:
Georgia authorities have launched an investigation into an allegation of systematic ballot harvesting during the state's 2020 general election and subsequent U.S. Senate runoff and may soon issue subpoenas to secure evidence, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed to Just the News.Unfortunately, Raffensperger is the Secretary of State in Georgia and these issues were under his purview. So his running an investigation into any related election issues is suspect, to say the least.
Georgia law strictly prohibits third-party activists from picking up and delivering ballots on behalf of voters, a tactic called "harvesting" that liberal organizers have tried to get legalized in many battleground states without success. The U.S. Supreme Court this summer rejected Democrat efforts to overturn an Arizona law that outlawed harvesting in the battleground state.
Now this...
This morning we found out that critical information for the Georgia ballot trafficking investigation is already missing.
Just the News reported:
Since 1960, federal civil rights law has required state and local election officials to "retain and preserve" records relating to elections involving federal officeholders for 22 months after ballots are cast.Read the rest here.
That would seem to be a good thing as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger embarks on an investigation into whether third-party liberal activists in 2020 illegally gathered and delivered absentee ballots for voters — a practice known as harvesting that is outlawed in the Peach State.
But some of Georgia's largest counties tell Just the News that they no longer possess evidence that could be helpful to probing the harvesting allegations: video camera surveillance footage that monitored the drop boxes installed around Georgia to help voters cast ballots during the pandemic.
Election officials in several counties say the reason they discarded the footage is that the emergency rules issued by the State Elections Board said they only needed to keep the footage for 30 days after the election.
"We took direction from the Secretary of State and State Election Board, assuming they were not implementing a Rule contrary to law," said the Cobb County elections office, which acknowledged it deleted its video footage from 2020. "Drop boxes were established under an emergency order from the Governor."
Fulton County, home to Atlanta and the state's largest voting metropolis, said it too has long since deleted the files.
We called this earlier this week.
It was obvious that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was not up to this task.
We've reported on numerous suspected fraudulent and questionable activities in Georgia since the media first reported on a broken water main on Election night 2020. Although Solomon reports that Raffensperger, "defeated an effort by prominent Democrat lawyer Marc Elias to overturn the harvesting ban", we reported on two agreements Raffensperger signed behind closed doors with Elias before the election that were not widely shared before the election.
Also, it is true that:
Raffensperger also reviewed and rejected claims by former President Donald Trump of widespread fraud during the 2020 election in a series of contacts under investigation by a local district attorney in Atlanta and the Jan. 6 select committee in Congress.But it is also true that Raffensperger taped a call with President Trump, sent select sections of the call to the far-left Washington Post in an attempt to make it look like the President was asking Raffensperger to do something illegal, then lied about it, attempted to destroy the evidence and got caught.
We also know Raffensperger and his attorney knew about election fraud on Election night but kept this from the people of Georgia and President Trump.When you look at the myriad of issues and corruption surrounding Georgia's corrupt Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, it is clear that he should not be performing any audit or investigation of his actions related to the 2020 Election.
Sadly, this effort with good cause may be another corrupt action by Raffensperger to add to his mantle of corrupt actions.
