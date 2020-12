Georgia officials will conduct a signature-match audit of absentee ballot envelopes in Cobb County to promote faith in the election system ahead of next month's U.S. Senate runoff elections, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Monday.



The audit comes in response to a "specific allegation" the mail-in signature verification process was not followed properly in Cobb for the Nov. 3 general election, Raffensperger said at a news conference. He did not give details on the allegation.



Re-checking the envelope signatures in Cobb also aims to boost confidence in the integrity of the high-stakes Senate runoffs on Jan. 5 amid fraud claims from President Donald Trump and his allies that have injected doubt into Georgia's election system, Raffensperger said.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday announced a signature audit in Cobb County."We stand ready to answer each and every question out there," Raffensperger said. "Every Georgian should have faith in our elections."The audit should take two weeks to complete according to Raffensperger.The Augusta Chronicle reported Georgia officials will conduct a signature audit of absentee ballot envelopes in Cobb County.The Democrats used Covid as a vehicle to flood the 2020 election with record number of absentee and mail-in ballots in order to steal the election.A couple weeks ago Trump's legal team showed a video from the State Farm Arena tabulation center when poll workers were told to leave at 10:25 PM.WATCH:"In my 20 years' of experience of handling ballots, I observed that the markings for the candidates on these ballots were unusually uniform, perhaps even with a ballot-marking device. By my estimate in observing these ballots,I only observed 2 ballots as votes for President Donald J. Trump."Why did Raffensperger wait until the electoral college voted to announce a signature audit?