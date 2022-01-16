Dan Bongino
Conservative commentator Dan Bongino has been suspended by YouTube for questioning "mask fascists." The Bongino Report announced on Twitter on Friday that the platform suspended Bongino for violating the site's COVID-19 misinformation policy.

"YouTube just suspended Dan's channel for daring to question the mask fascists. I guess they were waiting for an apology from us. But that's not quite how it worked out for them. Here's Dan's email to 'Coco' at YouTube telling them to plant a big wet kiss on his ass," The Bongino Report tweeted Friday.

The Post Millennial reached out to Bongino, who said: "I was anxiously waiting for YouTube to show us all who they are, and they finally did. Tyrants always show their true colors. I'm immediately going to post some of the content that got us suspended when the suspension is over, and I'm daring them to do something about it."

Bongino also published his email to YouTube. "I was sent your email about YouTube's suspension of my channel. If I said I was surprised here. I'd be lying," Bongino said.

"We knew it was just a matter of time before the tyrannical, free-speech hating, bullshit, big tech sh*thole you work for, would try to silence us. I anxiously waited for this moment however, as I've said on my show many times," Bongino continued. "Thankfully, I'm one of the investors in Rumble, a video platform that respects free-speech. As a matter of fact, I have more than double the number of followers there, than on your sh*t platform."

"So here's my deal to you, and there will be NO negotiation. After your 'suspension' I will immediately post content questioning why masks have been totally ineffective in stopping this pandemic. I dare you to do something about it," he continued. "Respectfully Kiss My Ass, Dan Bongino," ends Bongino's email to YouTube.