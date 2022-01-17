Puppet Masters
New Virginia governor rescinds mask & vaccine mandate in 1st order UPDATE: Youngkin signs total of 11 Executive Actions
Sun, 16 Jan 2022 14:46 UTC
Newly sworn-in Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has pulled mandates requiring children to wear masks and state employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as part of his first day in office.
After defeating Democratic candidate and former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe in the November 2021 gubernatorial election, Youngkin - a Republican - stuck by his pledge to lift sweeping coronavirus restrictions imposed by his predecessor.
The mandates had been implemented by former Democratic governor Ralph Northam, who was ineligible to run for re-election in November. McAuliffe, who served as governor before Northam, took his place as the Democratic candidate and lost by 2% to Youngkin.
In his executive order rescinding the school mask mandate, Youngkin stated that "parents, not the government, have the fundamental right to make decisions concerning the care of their children."
"Recent government orders requiring virtually every child in Virginia [to] wear masks virtually every moment they are in school have proven ineffective and impractical," he claimed, arguing that the mandate has inflicted "notable harm" upon children, including impeding "the growth of emotional and social skills."
"Masks have also increased feelings of isolation, exacerbating mental health issues, which in many cases pose a greater health risk to children than Covid-19," the governor wrote.
Though parents will still be able to make their children wear masks to school, the practice will not be mandatory.
In a separate directive, Youngkin ruled that the previous order for state employees to provide proof of vaccination had been "harmful to their individual freedoms and personal privacy."
"My administration will not require that these interests be sacrificed as a condition of employment in the executive branch of our government," he announced.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Signals New Leadership with 11 Executive Actions on First Day
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) signaled a new direction for Virginia on his first day in office, signing 11 executive actions aimed at changing the trajectory of the Commonwealth.
Youngkin signed nine Executive Orders and two Executive Directives, many of which focused on education, the coronavirus, and economic development, according to a press release.
In his first Executive Order as governor, the Virginia Republican promised to "restore excellence in education by ending the use of divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, in public education." The second order promised to "empower Virginia parents in their child's education and upbringing by allowing parents to make decisions on whether their child wears a mask in school."
Both orders signal the fulfillment of a major campaign theme about education and parental rights, taking on the Marxist critical race theory indoctrination scheme directly, and opening up the opportunity for parents to choose whether or not to mask their child, a practice that has proven to be detrimental to social development and mental health.
The final education-related order is the fourth, which promises to investigate the Loudoun County School Board which appears to have covered up the rape of a student in order to pass a sweeping transgender bill that would allow boys to use girls' restrooms and locker rooms.
See: Loudoun County Virginia teen found guilty of sexual assault that sparked volatile school board meeting
Another coronavirus-related directive promises to "restore individual freedoms and personal privacy by rescinding the vaccine mandate for all state employees."
Youngkin also "declare[d] Virginia open for business," but backed up the order by stating his intention to withdraw from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and cut "job-killing regulations by 25 percent." He also spoke about a new direction for business in his inaugural speech.
