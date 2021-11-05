© Twitter / screenshot



An academic invited on MSNBC to discuss the election of Winsome Sears - an immigrant who became the first black woman to hold statewide office in Virginia - bashed the Republican as a purveyor of "white supremacy."During her show on Thursday night, MSNBC's Joy Reid insisted Republicans should not tout Sears' historic election as Virginia's lieutenant governor this week as a sign of declining racism in the country, or "demand credit any time any of them ever voted for anybody black." Her guest, sociologist and political commentator Michael Eric Dyson, went even further, condemning Sears as a puppet for "white supremacist" ideas.Sears and her team have reacted to critics with unexpected internet savvy and a plethora of memes, including one that mocked Reid as grasping at straws in order to tear down a black conservative woman in elected office.