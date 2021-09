© Reuters / Carlo Allegri and AFP / Theo Wargo



Nicki Minaj's skepticism over Covid-19 vaccines didn't sit well with MSNBC host Joy Reid, who accused the rapper of putting her fans' health at risk. Minaj shot right back, calling the liberal pundit a "lying homophobic c**n."Her comments caused outrage among vaccine enthusiasts, with MSNBC host Joy Reid condemning her on air that night."You have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers, OK? I have 2 million followers. You have 22 million followers on Twitter," Reid told Minaj. "For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God sister, you can do better than that!"I guess I can join in the reindeer games too right?" Minaj tweeted, calling Reid a "lying homophobic c**n" and an "uncle Tomiana."The rapper didn't stop there, telling former 'The View' panelist and Republican pundit Meghan McCain to "eat s**t" when McCain commented a snarky "that's entirely enough internet for today" on Minaj's "swollen testicles" tweet.Born Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty in Trinidad and raised in New York, Minaj has been a singer since 2004 and made her acting debut a decade later. She has been described as "the most influential female rapper of all time" and has the largest Instagram following of any rapper, with 156 million fans.