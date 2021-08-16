© Reuters



MSNBC host Joy Reid was blasted for using the tragedy unfolding for those Afghan women and girls who were raised on Western values to demonize US Christian conservatives, likening them to the Taliban.Reacting on Saturday to a Twitter post from BBC anchor Yalda Hakim reporting that women in Taliban-controlled Herat were turned away from their offices and university, Reid called the news "the real-life Handmaid's Tale." She added, "[It's] a true cautionary tale for the US, which has our own far religious right dreaming of a theocracy that would impose a particular brand of Christianity, drive women from the workforce and solely into childbirth, and control all politics.""This is your takeaway - a tragedy unfolding in real time for girls in Afghanistan and you're concerned about an impossible and entirely fictional scenario that's never been particularly clever, let alone plausible," one commenter said. "Rediscover your humanity, please. Afghan girls deserve better."Another observer called Reid's post "utterly shameful, an insult to the fate of Afghan women who are being raped and slaughtered as we speak. Repulsive."Reid's latest Taliban smear rang familiar to some observers. "You're a one-trick pony with this, and it's getting old," Republican pollster Glen Bolger tweeted. "Sorry you don't have enough faith in this country, but I do."