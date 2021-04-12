joy reid
© Twitter / JoyAnnReid
MSNBC host Joy Reid ignited criticism after saying she would not fly and would still wear two masks even after receiving her second Covid-19 shot. Critics say her stance might discourage people who are hesitant to be vaccinated.

"I too am one vax down, but even when I get the second shot, I am too 'scurred' to be out there wildin. No flying and no indoor activities for me. Nope!" Reid tweeted on Sunday.

In a follow-up tweet, the anchor said that her whole family is 'double-masking', and that they are not planning to stop "in the foreseeable future," presumably even after the second shot, which is required to be considered fully immunized.


Reid's take on the topic ruffled some feathers online. Comedian Bridget Phetasy took issue with Reid's message.

"This kind of rhetoric doesn't do much to encourage the people who are vaccine hesitant," Phetasy, a centrist who has previously said she's a life-long Democrat voter, tweeted.





Conservatives were up in arms over the remarks, arguing there is no science behind the standpoint Reid seems to be promoting.


A commenter who said she is a nurse argued there is no point in double-masking. "Keep it over your nose, wash your hands, alcohol gel, and you're golden. I'm 62. You don't need 2 masks," she tweeted.

Many, however, came to the anchor's defense, with one commenter saying she's still wearing two masks after having both shots.


In its recently updated Covid-19 guidance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that people who are fully vaccinated can travel domestically and internationally without quarantining, and can visit households where all inhabitants are vaccinated or not at risk of serious illness without wearing a mask. The CDC, however, recommended that those fully vaccinated stay away from large and medium gatherings, as well as wearing a mask when visiting people who are vulnerable to complications from the virus.

On the issue of double-masking, the CDC does recommend "adding layers of material" as a way to improve the mask's protective qualities, including wearing "a disposable mask underneath a cloth mask."