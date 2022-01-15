Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a report indicating the arrest of 40 migrants classified as "Other than Mexican." The group included migrants from countries designated as "special interest" nations including Syria, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.
"Knowing who or what crosses our borders is essential to border security," Chief Owens tweeted.
The arrests come amid a growing surge of migrant crossings in the Del Rio Sector. Owens reported the arrest of 2,700 migrants over the past weekend. Nearly 400 of the arrests came in two large groups. The chief tweeted:
"While groups of 100+ are eye opening, they accounted for only ~15% of our apprehensions. That's another 2,300 migrants spread across sector. All in just three days!"Included in the 2,700 apprehensions were more than 70 unaccompanied alien children. "Many tell us they have no idea where their parents currently are," he added.
The Del Rio Sector is experiencing a surge of migrant crossings that has it on tract to become the busiest of the nine southwest border sectors, Breitbart Texas's Randy Clark reported. During the first six days of 2022, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 4,000 migrants, according to a source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Clark noted:
"The latest surge in traffic has put Del Rio Sector at the head of the pack this year, we have apprehended more than 4,000 migrants in just six days. At least for now the Del Rio Sector has a slight lead in apprehensions during the first six days of 2022. According to the source, more than 19,000 migrants have been apprehended since the new year began — more than 4,000 in Del Rio alone."Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 1.9 million migrants who illegally crossed the southwest border with Mexico between ports of entry during 2021, Breitbart Texas reported. All but about 75,000 of those illegal crossings happened after Biden took office. Another estimated half-million migrants managed to avoid apprehension and sneak into the U.S.
