© Brendan McDermid/Reuters



The Marine Corps has grantedfrom the COVID-19 vaccine mandate,the service announced Thursday in a regular update.The Corps says that,The two exemptions announced Thursday are the first for vaccines that the service has granted in at least the last 10 years . None of the other branches of the military has granted any religious exemptions for COVID-19 to date.The Marine Corps did not provide any details on the circumstances surrounding the two exemptions or how they differed from any of the other requests it has received. A statement fromThe Marine Corps statement explained that there is a three-person Religious Accommodation board within Manpower and Reserve Affairs that reviews each package and makes a recommendation to Ottignon. The Deputy Commandant then personally reviews the content of each package before making a decision.Since Dec. 16, the Corps hasfor vaccine refusal -- 100 of those occurred in the last week. By contrast, the Navy has discharged only 20 sailors to date , despite having the same vaccine deadline.