A new poll finds that most U.S. likely voters believe American society and culture is in decline — including large majorities of self-identified Democrats, Republicans and independents.The survey by the Trafalgar Group revealed thatThe remaining 13.4% said they were unsure.Voters on both sides of the aisle are unhappy with the current state of hot-button social and culture war issues for different reasons, said pollster Robert Cahaly, who founded Trafalgar Group in 2016."Social and cultural decline is in the eye of the beholder, but what's clear is that everyone is unhappy," Mr. Cahaly said.There's also a middle segment of voters whose views are reflected by comedians like Jerry Seinfeld, who the pollster noted has announced he won't do skits on college campuses anymore for fear of getting "canceled.""There's a mix of people in the middle, like Bill Maher, who like the 'woke agenda' but maybe think things have gone a little too far," Mr. Cahaly said.he said."For example, average people want clean air and clean water, but they don't want to pay $4 for gas."Trafalgar's poll found that most likely Democrat, Republican and independent voters believe the nation's culture and society is crumbling, though the share of Republicans who felt that way was much larger than the other two groups.Mr. Cahaly said the divisive state of national politics has contributed tohe said. "We're at a crossroads and it's going to settle somewhere in the middle eventually, but our politics are so binary right now that it's making a lot of people unhappy."