The Republican Party needs to send Alvin Bragg a fruit basket — and do so every day for the next four years.The newly sworn-in Manhattan district attorney has just made the largest in-kind contribution to the GOP in modern history in the form of the already-notorious memo he sent to his underlings announcing how his office would handle its caseload Perhaps I should go into the details of this document or offer some earnest arguments against Bragg's policy decisio I will forbear, though, because Bragg does not deserve to be engaged in this manner.It is the culmination of decades of bizarre theories that seek to explain away anti-social, harmful and violent behaviors by treating them as though they constitute a rational response to difficult life conditions.This is looking at civil order through the wrong end of the telescope — one in which the victims of crime appear tiny and insignificant while the problems of those who commit crimes appear larger and more meaningful.Liberals and leftists fell prey to the same sort of distorted lens view half a century ago when the national crime spike was accelerating.Slowly but surely, with the urban streetscape decaying and a general feeling of lawlessness overtaking even the formerly placid suburbs,Indeed, the growing GOP advantage onof its spectacular rise over the three decades following the 1964 election (), in which LBJ won 61 percent of the vote while Democrats emerged with a 155-member majority in the House and 69 of the Senate's 100 seats.What Alvin Bragg has done here must be seen in conjunction with the "Defund the police" and "decarceration" activists who have dominated the Democratic Party's discourse on criminal justice for the past two years.— the systematic effort on the left to elect activists for social justice rather than defenders of the right of ordinary citizens to live unmolested by crime.Other such prosecutors — Chesa Boudin, now facing a recall election in San Francisco, and Larry Krasner in Philadelphia — laid the groundwork. But Bragg is the DA in the most important borough in the most important city in the United States, and if he has his way,Every Republican candidate at every level for every office in the United States can and will cite Bragg's memo as a vanguard document of the Democratic Party. "Today, it's Manhattan," they'll say. "Tomorrow, it's Springfield." The psychotic ideas unfolding in the Big Apple now will be dominating the Biden Justice Department in short order, they'll say.And what exactly will President Joe Biden and the Democrats be able to say in response? Bupkis. Nada. Nothing.